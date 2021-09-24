The owner of FC “Krasnodar” Galitsky reported illness

“It’s not a secret for Krasnodar people, I’m sick, and therefore, unfortunately, I have such a period in my life that I cannot attend home games in large numbers and cannot communicate with the club in the amount necessary for the president of the club. But this is life, and you are often not the master of your own destiny, ”said the businessman. At the same time, he stressed that he had not completely retired from the management of the club. “We are now working to change the structure of the club, the club should not depend on one person. I am now working on a structure so that the budget of $ 50-70 million is without me and so that the school can be funded without me. I think that by March – April we will finish all these processes, ”Galitsky said.