The owner of FC “Krasnodar” Galitsky reported illness

The founder of “Magnit”, the president and owner of the football club “Krasnodar” Sergei Galitsky announced his illness, without specifying the diagnosis. The businessman spoke about this in an interview with the video podcast “Comment.Show”, which was published on Youtube. For this reason, Galitsky periodically cannot attend home matches, as well as participate in the operational management of FC.
According to him, the FC management is working to change the management structure, since “the club should not depend on one person.”
“It’s not a secret for Krasnodar people, I’m sick, and therefore, unfortunately, I have such a period in my life that I cannot attend home games in large numbers and cannot communicate with the club in the amount necessary for the president of the club. But this is life, and you are often not the master of your own destiny, ”said the businessman. At the same time, he stressed that he had not completely retired from the management of the club. “We are now working to change the structure of the club, the club should not depend on one person. I am now working on a structure so that the budget of $ 50-70 million is without me and so that the school can be funded without me. I think that by March – April we will finish all these processes, ”Galitsky said.
According to him, the preliminary management structure of the club will consist of a board of directors, a supervisory board and banks, which will control the fulfillment of financial obligations. This is the so-called form of endowment, when there is endowment, and the income from which is used for non-commercial purposes, for example, to finance organizations in the field of education, culture and science.
“That is, it will be like an endowment – a rather passive investment that will allow maintaining a football club without me. Fans should be aware that a club should not end with one person. This also applies to the school, ”he said. He noted that by March next year, changes in the management structure of the FC will be completed and “and I will be free from the club in terms of moral obligations.”
“The financing will go 100% with my money, but without me, regardless of whether I can attend home matches or not, can I participate in the management or not,” Galitsky summed up.
Galitsky founded FC Krasnodar in 2008 from scratch and invested $ 400 million in it over 10 years, Forbes wrote. The club made its debut in the Russian Premier League in 2011, and in 2020 the team played for the first time in the Champions League. The businessman fully financed the construction of the stadium in Krasnodar, which was opened in 2016 Krasnodar for 2019-2020. received from the sale of shares more than 2.6 billion rubles, and 1.5 billion in 2020, according to the financial statements of the FC. This is more than the club’s total revenue from ticket sales, sponsorship contracts and TV rights in 2020, which amounted to RUB 1.36 billion.
Galitsky is also the founder and former co-owner of the Magnit retailer. He sold a 29.1% stake in Magnit to VTB in 2018 for 138 billion rubles. In 2019, the businessman, together with his wife’s brother, whose name is also Sergei Galitsky, founded the brand of still wines “Galitsky and Galitsky”, their winery can produce about 66,000 bottles per year. Forbes estimates Galitsky’s fortune at $ 3.5 billion, he is ranked 40th in the ranking of the richest businessmen in Russia in 2021.