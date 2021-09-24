The second Znarok rang out for the Russian national team – Newspaper Kommersant No. 174 (7136) from 09/25/2021

The Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR) has confirmed its reputation as a structure prone to bold and harsh personnel decisions. A little over four months before the Beijing Olympics, she returned to the post of head coach of the national team Oleg Znark, who unexpectedly left her almost immediately after the Olympic victory in 2018. He will replace Valery Bragin, who received the status of his consultant. Since leaving the national team of Znarka, which Spartak has coached without much success in the past two seasons, three mentors have managed it.

The return of Oleg Znarka to the post of head coach of the Russian national team was announced by the President of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation Vladislav Tretyak. He made it clear that the decision to replace Valery Bragin, who has been coaching the national team since last year, and receiving the status of Znark’s consultant, in this post, was made taking into account the fact that she will perform at the Beijing Olympics in February. In September, the NHL, which ignored the previous Olympic Games in 2018 in Pyeongchang, Korea, agreed to let its players go to China. Thus, the Russian national team at the Beijing tournament will, apparently, be almost completely staffed with representatives of the North American League: it is for its clubs that all domestic superstars play.

Explaining the meaning of the appointment of Oleg Znark, Vladislav Tretyak said that he “enjoys authority among NHL players” and the federation hopes that he “will unite the team.”

“He has charisma, he is a winner,” added Vladislav Tretyak, recalling the first tournament of Znarka as a coach of the national team: he immediately won the 2014 World Cup in Minsk.

The head of the FHR could remember other achievements of Oleg Znark. While working in the KHL, he took the Gagarin Cup three times – twice with Dynamo Moscow and once with SKA, and working with the national team, he became its most successful mentor in the current century. After the Minsk gold, he did not reach the highest awards of the world championships, but in 2015 he won silver, and in 2016 and 2017 – bronze. Five years ago, the Russian team with Znark played in the semifinals of the World Cup – a tournament with the participation of all the strongest players in the NHL. And three years ago he achieved the most resounding success with her. In Pyeongchang, the Russian national team won Olympic gold again after a quarter of a century.

The problem is that everything that happened to Oleg Znark after that did not scream that he remains an ideal candidate for the role of an Olympic coach.

In the spring of 2018, shortly after the Pyeongchang triumph, Znarok unexpectedly parted ways with both the national team and SKA, its base club. And in FHR, commenting on what happened, they talked about the “psychological fatigue” of a specialist. A little later, the federation made him a consultant to the headquarters of the national team, and in 2019, Oleg Znark was entrusted with Spartak, which was trying to get rid of the status of the eternal middle peasant of the KHL. Meanwhile, the breakthrough never materialized. In Znark’s debut season in Spartak, he at least hinted at him, taking a rather high fifth place in the Western Conference in the regular season and losing in the opening round in the opening round later to Dynamo’s playoffs interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. In season two, there were no more hints. “Spartak” got into the cup stage from eighth place, and bumping into CSKA in it, lost the series “dry” in four matches. In the spring, Oleg Znarka was fired from Spartak.

His new appearance in the Russian national team continued the series of sharp personnel changes, which had become a habit of FHR, which had already become something of a trend. In a little more than three years that have passed since the dismissal from her against the background of the Pyeongchansky triumph of Oleg Znark, three mentors managed to train her, not counting Igor Larionov, who heads the youth team, who traveled with the team to some stages of the Eurotour in the previous season.

Only Znarka’s replacement, Ilya Vorobyov, lasted longer than a season in it.

At his first world championship, only after leading the national team, he lost in overtime of the quarterfinals to the favorites of the Canadians, at the second he won bronze. At the 2019 championship in Slovakia, the national team made the only misfire in the semifinals with the Finns, and it was only the fact that the Russian bid this time consisted of two-thirds of the NHL stars and looked extremely powerful to interpret it as a serious setback.

Alexei Kudashov, who took the place of Vorobyov, had an extremely short segment at the top of the coaching hierarchy. He left the national team, despite the fact that he did not even play a single top tournament with her: the 2020 World Cup was thwarted by a pandemic.

Valery Bragin had such a tournament in his only season in the national team. At the World Championships in Latvia, the Russians, who at some point looked like his favorites, cut off in the quarterfinals on the Canadian national team, which sent a squad formed of ordinary performers and yesterday’s juniors to the championship.

Alexey Dospekhov