The team of Medvedev and Rublev is threatened by the enmity of the nextgen and the American stands. Is the Laver Cup going to be a sensation?

Laver Cup is a commercial tournament that has barely squeezed into the calendar of the American series. It was founded by Roger Federer and marketing company Team8, and the main characters are the tops of the men’s grid. For three years that it has existed, Europe regularly beats the rest of the world. But in 2021, everything can change. The ideologists – Federer and Nadal – are injured, in the six of captain Bjorn Borg there is an emotional separation, and the Canadians and Americans will feel as confident as possible in the home stands. Will the Laver Cup go to the world this year?

Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android – there’s nothing more convenient than keeping track of your sports

Laver Cup 2021 Boston Photo: Getty Images

Laver Cup Medvedev and Rublev against Kiryos. What to expect from the Laver Cup ONE DAY AGO

Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android – there’s nothing more convenient than keeping track of your sports

It remains to sincerely sympathize with Bjorn Borg: glueing this trio is as impossible a task as winning the 1980 Wim final. Then he was opposed by one stubborn noun from the United States, John McEnroe, but suddenly everything worked out. In Boston, three top guys with Russian roots and irreconcilable character are waiting for him.

So the joy and excitement that accompanied this tournament for three seasons will go out in 2021: instead of jumping, hugs and tears of Federer and Nadal, we will face a battle of egocentrism and pride of Medvedev, Zverev and Tsitsipas. Young people do not tolerate each other and do so so as not to accidentally make friends. The Greek, if he does not call Dani’s game boring, juggles concepts with passion. Monotonous? The very thing!

Alexander Zverev Photo: Getty Images

Two weeks earlier, Sasha Zverev had a spectacular walk through Tsitsipas. The German accused the Greek of shenanigans with toilet breaks, picking up the trend for hate and bullying during the USO period. Although his fight against toilet arbitrariness began long before that – in the semifinals of Roland Garros -2021, before the fifth set, Tsitsipas also left the court. He did the same at Acapulco and at the Masters in Cincinnati, which infuriated the Beast.

“I prefer to win at the expense of tennis, and I am very proud of that,” the German protested at the time. I never took a medical break when I didn’t need one. I always try to play fair and by the rules. Some people use it. “

Medvedev, on the other hand, after the skirmishes with Tsitsipas in 2019 cooled down a little – working with a mental coach yields results, and publicly sorting out the relationship with the winner of “TBSH” is no longer in terms of status. But any gesture, glance, word of Dani towards the Greco-German alliance in America will immediately appear on the front pages. If you do not fuel interest in the tournament with Fedal’s victory in a pair, as in 2017, then it’s a quarrel between partners. Perhaps the new marketing course will work, and the stellar duo with their active coaching and jokes will be replaced by the rivalry of sincere enemies.

“Being on the same side as the main rivals on the tour is an incredible opportunity that I am looking forward to,” says Medvedev. No commercial tournament, of course, will make their best friends, so smiles, pats, and even more hugs will seem to be the most artificial undertaking. In this delicate situation, it will not be easy for their partners: newcomers Andrei Rublev, Kasper Ruud, Matteo Berrettini. Stiffness in expressing emotions, embarrassment in training, official receptions, and most importantly – in matches in front of the American crowd – will leave a residue.

And the audience just won’t be shy. The 20,000-seat stands will be packed to capacity – the sold-out happened last year. The fact of the absence of Big-3 did not scare away the audience either. According to the head of Team8 and Roger’s agent Tony Godsick, Boston missed tennis, so the organizers chose the most popular location – the Garden arena, where the hockey club Boston Bruins and the Boston Celtics from the NBA usually play.

“Everything is possible indoors,” concluded Federer before the start of the tournament, where he will not take part. – There will be an equal game in doubles. In singles, we have a slight advantage, but Team World has a lot of young players, so they will be able to do a lot. ”

The likelihood of an unexpected outcome multiplies and is surrounded by American fans, who, after the pandemic, seemed to have gone berserk – is it worth reminding what happened at USO? The northern part of the mainland is one of the few places in the world where a full landing is welcome. This situation plays into the hands of John McEnroe’s team: showman Kiryos will definitely be provoked with claps to a spectacular feint, Americans John Isner and Riley Opelka, like Canadians Felix Auger-Alyassim and Denis Shapovalov, will fly to victory, bathing in the applause of their native fans.

Argentine Diego Schwartzman is seen as superfluous at the holiday, but without the main headliners, he will be dragged to victory too. After all, the audience’s favorites – Rafa and Rog – are injured until the end of the season. It will not work to repeat the performance of 2017 – then the stars commanded, consulted with partners, directed each other, joked and fooled around on the set.

“We will have a huge home advantage,” Kiryos is sure. “I’m very excited because the Boston Celtics are playing here, so I’m looking forward to coming here and putting on a show and leading the world team to victory.”

If not all these factors, then Nick’s words would be perceived too self-confident – the average rating of teams this year is quite polar: Europe – No. 5, the world – No. 29, where the lowest seeded Australian himself – he is 95th in the APR. But such an abyss is palpable only on paper; at a three-day distance, the numbers are not important. Moreover, in Boston, a high-speed tournament format is offered: matches are played in two sets, and if the score is equal, the third game is decided on the golden tie up to 10 points.

With such high-quality middle peasants and youth in the person of the semifinalists of Wimbledon-2021 (Denis) and USO-2021 (Felix), as well as with the help of the winners and finalists of Masters in Toronto – Riley and John – they are quite ready to shoot Europe. In addition, these guys are getting closer to victory each time – McEnroe’s team lost 9-15 in 2017, 8-13 in 2018, and in 2019 they even came close to a distance of two points (11-13). Then the cup almost gave a sensation: in the final, the world team was leading with a score of 11-10, but lost the match of the third day – Zverev still scored the Canadian Milos Raonic in a super tie-break.

The Laver Cup, as the most carefree, and therefore the most emotional, tournament, may become a turning point for the trio: under pressure, the guys will unite, and their debut in a pair will unite them. But the second outcome is more likely – the whole six will scatter in twos and betray the main idea of ​​Roger Federer.

Medvedev and Rublev against Kiryos. What to expect from the Laver Cup

Follow the tennis news on Eurosport.ru

Tennis Basilashvili was burning with a steering wheel, played 4 match points and won 3 HOURS AGO