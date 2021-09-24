There is a new young star in Ak Bars. Achieved a place in the first link, although in childhood he was not considered a great talent

Meet Arthur Brovkin.

Ak Bars head coach Dmitriy Kvartalnov taught that every season new young players make their debut in the main team. 20 year old waited for his chance this week Arthur Brovkin… The striker has been studying at the leopard school since the age of six and was able to declare himself in the KHL only on the third attempt. In the biography of Arthur there was a fragment when he was sent to the municipal sports school of Kazan – “Strela”. Instead of giving up everything, Brovkin began to work in a double volume and was able to return to Ak Bars.

We are talking about the career of a young debutant.

Photo: BUSINESS Online

WAS EXPORTED FROM AK BARS FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES

In the match against Vityaz last Monday, 20-year-old Brovkin scored his first goal for Ak Bars. The striker made his debut for Kazan back in the 2019/20 season, but then received a minute of playing time and failed to prove himself. Last season, he also played one match in the KHL and spent only two minutes and 41 seconds on the ice. Otherwise, he played in the farm club, where he played 50 matches (19 points). And now, two years later, the young talent still waited for his debut goal in the KHL – in the very first shift Brovkin hit the gate Ilya Yezhov… Among the fans, questions immediately arose as to whom Dmitriy Kvartalnov in the first link and what kind of player with the surname “Brovkin” scores at the “Tatneft Arena”.

20-year-old Brovkin can be compared with the current young leaders of Ak Bars Artyom Galimov and Dmitry Voronkov… In the very first year they entered the Kvartalnov system and now – at the age of 22 and 21, respectively – they are already playing serious roles. Of course, both worked hard for this, but the high share of talent in their success cannot be denied. With Brovkin, the situation is slightly different. He, of course, is also talented, otherwise he would not have made it to Ak Bars, but he gnawed his place in the main team through work and patience.

A native of Kazan, Arthur began playing hockey at the age of six. He was taken to the Ak Bars school. When he and other young hockey players turned ten years old, the guys were selected and “weeded out” the laggards. Brovkin was among those who remained. They began to train little hockey players Anton Samsykin, now working in Magnitogorsk Metallurg, and Alexander Prygunov, now a specialist of the Ak Bars Academy. The group was talented: they played at the KHL level Artur Akhtyamovwho played one match for Ak Bars this season, Artemy Knyazevwho went overseas to the San Jose system, and Vsevolod Skotnikov and Amir Garayevplaying for CSKA and Sochi, respectively. “It’s nice that some of them have grown to the level of the KHL. I often see them at the base or in the arena. If we see each other, we can talk about a variety of topics, they are great, ”Prygunov told our edition.

In such a company, Brovkin behaved with dignity, but periodically lost the competition. In 2013, he was completely redirected to Strela, a municipal school, which was inferior in terms of equipment and personnel to Ak Bars. The guys were sent there to get game practice, and it was not a one-way ticket. If the hockey players showed themselves successfully in Strela, then they could count on returning to Ak Bars. In the case of Brovkin, the “link” was also of an educational nature – in his youth he had a hooligan character, people who worked with him say.

Photo: press service of “Ak Bars”

Many in Brovkin’s place would be upset and give up. But the 12-year-old hockey player has changed a lot at Strela, according to Prygunov. For 16 games in the championship of the Volga region, he scored 30 (14 + 16) points and became the team’s top scorer. Ak Bars could not ignore such statistics and called the hockey player back in November 2013. Then he continued to progress and began to be called up to the Russian national team. But then, the coaches emphasize, there was a recession in Brovkin’s game. “Over time, he stopped working at the same level and, in general, behaved like a boy,” Prygunov recalled. – This was noticed by the coaches of the national team, having ceased to call him. But then something hit him. The attitude towards work has changed. He went to another level both as a hockey player and as a person, and now he is knocking on the main team. ”

Pavel Kornilov, now the coach of the Ak Bars team in the UHL, worked with Brovkin a year after his return from Strela. He had already found Arthur after all the changes and remembered him as a calm and quiet boy. “There are, after all,” shabbat “, groovy guys who do not sit still, – and so Brovkin was not like that, – Kornilov recalled. – Already in those years he knew what he wanted and what it was necessary to strive for. Arthur was not only tall, but also technical. We, of course, paid attention to its dimensions, but it was equally important to evaluate the thinking and technique of working on the ice. We began to attract him to work with an older age. “

GOT INJURY BUT COULD IMPRESS QUARTERNOV

At the age of 16, Brovkin already made his debut in the MHL. In his debut season, he played 43 games and scored two (1 + 1) points, spending ten minutes on the court. The coaches noted that Arthur quickly developed physically and was not inferior to the older guys who were on the team. But he still could not maintain the level of the youth team on a permanent basis. From time to time he returned to the junior team.

Already at the age of 18, he was noticed in the main team. On February 3, 2020, he made his debut for Ak Bars in the game against Vityaz, having spent a minute and seven seconds on the court (three shifts). Despite his debut in the KHL, the player was not allowed to reach the top league, it was believed that it was too early. He fully spent the 2018/19 season at Irbis and only the next year began to flirt with Bars.

Brovkin made his debut at Barça under the leadership of Sergey Dushkina, who works as the head coach of the farm to this day. The specialist in a conversation with BUSINESS Online said: “As soon as Arthur began to show himself, we immediately drew attention to him and began to trust him with time at the core. I don’t think we called him late. Here it is important not to pull out ahead of time, because the guys are still young. You can drive a person into a corner, and nothing good will come of it. ”

Sergey Dushkin / photo: press service of “Ak Bars”

At first, the player did not really stand out on the ice and in the locker room, the coach shared his observation, but over time he got used to it. “Arthur is an example that can be cited by others. He came to Bars squeezed, closed, but gradually opened up. He was given completely different tasks, but in the end he was able to complete them. The guy has shown tremendous progress. ”

Last season Brovkin scored 19 (12 + 7) points in 50 matches for Bars, and after the team’s departure from the Petrov Cup helped Irbis win bronze medals (12 games, 10 points). The successful season was spoiled by an unpleasant hand injury that the player received at the end of the season. Rehabilitation took three to four months, which is why the player skipped pre-season training and began to receive game practice only at the end of August. Nevertheless, after returning to service, he was called up to the main team. Now Brovkin is justifying the confidence of the Barsov coaching staff: after three games, the striker has two points (1 + 1) with a modest eight minutes on the ice. Arthur is considered the “limiter”, which gives a slight advantage in getting into the squad, but at the same time it is necessary to earn playing time on the ice.

Dushkin considers the hockey player to be a mature player, capable of producing results here and now. In this he surpasses his partners from Barça and Irbis: “The main difference between Arthur and others is that they have not matured yet. In Ak Bars, you need to show the result immediately. And Arthur is a person capable of giving energy to others. The last example – in the last match with Vityaz, Adel Bulatov played, who “set fire” the game with his creativity, and not with creativity and pressure. Brovkin is also on the move and therefore he plays. He is a regular player, and the only question is how long will he last? It’s hard to play at the same pace all season, so I don’t rule out rotation. ”

While Brovkin’s playing time is growing with each match, and in the last match with Vityaz, he was completely entrusted with a place in the first link. This gesture shows that the coaching staff is counting on the player and wants to see the opposite effect.