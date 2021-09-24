Tinkoff Bank: contract with RPL, cost, conditions – title sponsor of the Russian Championship – September 24, 2021

Tinkoff Media Director Mikhail Gorbuntsov made a presentation at the National Advertising Forum within the Marketing in Sports panel and spoke about the results and prospects of the title partnership with RPL. Sport24 special correspondent Alexander Petrov wrote down the main theses of the speech of the bank’s top manager.

1. Tinkoff is pleased with the results of the first year of the title contract with the Russian league: “Our bank is very picky about investments in advertising. Including from RPL sponsorship. This is a very successful case for today. Not only in terms of conversion, but also in terms of brand positioning and loyalty to it. This is not a standard sponsorship project at all, we have deep integration into the naming and branding of stadiums – and all this gives us excellent results.

We analyzed all broadcasts, counted the number of our branded elements released in them (including quality parameters: for example, sufficient visibility – at least 2 seconds on the screen). As a result, this placement turned out to be comparable in efficiency with direct advertising, and even slightly surpasses it.

The growth of Tinkoff’s image attribute increased by 63% (13% in 2020), which led to an increase in the number of people who intend to use the bank’s services by 50% (23% in 2020). And all this is only based on the results of the sponsorship placement ”.

2. At the same time, Tinkoff is not worried about the fact that many RPL clubs have their own contracts with other banks – the title sponsor is located “above”, taking away a neutral and loyal audience for the Russian championship in principle: “It is enough for us to be above everyone, plus we are not limited to fans of specific clubs. Integration in football will be seen not only by those who are interested in it, but also by a wider audience.

And the fact that each club has its own bank in the sponsors’ portfolio … we somehow looked at the transactions in the canteen of the bank, which is a partner of one of the RPL clubs – 60% went using our bank cards. First of all, the product and coverage are important. “

3. Regarding the tender for the purchase of RPL telephones: “The main insurance against changing the TV broadcaster is the price. If the coverage is less, the cost of the package will be lower accordingly. We cannot influence the purchase of rights in any way, but I believe that Russian football cannot afford to completely go into a paid subscription. This will be a very limited audience. I think that some of the matches will remain on the central channels. If they are shown by “The First” or “Russia” – it is even better for us from the point of view of coverage, to get more coverage for the same money.

From the point of view of an ordinary fan, I also believe that some of the matches should remain on public channels. Otherwise, it will turn out like a few years ago: “Someone has stirred up something there” (a reference to Putin’s phrase when the rights to the RPL were taken by “NTV-Plus” in 2007 – Sport24).

4. A few days ago it was reported that Tinkoff was ready to pay for a new title contract with RPL (old expires at the end of season -21 / 22) 1 billion rubles per year with the current 300 million Gorbuntsov indirectly this denied information: “As for the numbers that appear in the media, I cannot comment on what I did not say. We have not promised any numbers to anyone and are looking at the contract with RPL solely from the point of view of the cost of attraction. If this channel of communication for us will be 30 percent more expensive in the next periods, it will already be ineffective for us.

I do not understand the statements that someone in the market is ready to pay several times more than the current contract – how will they achieve efficiency? It is rather the satisfaction of one’s own ambitions, and certainly not business ambitions. We look from the point of view of business: it is not profitable for us – we are exiting.

Stability is important for any brand. When a partner is changed every two years, it badly affects the image of the channel for attracting an audience and for all Russian sports. It undermines confidence. “

5. At the same time, apparently, the bank is ready for a longer term contract with the league: “We do not use niche sports, we go only to reach channels. Any such sponsorship – and our package includes not only sports, but, for example, KVN or “Voice” – requires a long-term entry. You need to sit in them for at least 3-5 years in order to get good efficiency. 1-2 years is not enough. “

+ Bonus. During the panel, interesting figures were provided by the Marketing Assets Manager of Coca-Cola in Russia and Belarus, Valentin Averyanov. The 2018 World Cup in Russia contributed to an increase in drink consumption at least once a month by 43%, and once a week – by 24.

At the same time, non-alcoholic drinks (including cola) outperformed beer in terms of consumption at the stadium during the World Cup games in Russia – 16.8% versus 14.3%. A counter-argument for those who believe that if the beer returns to the stadiums, the fans will get drunk right in the stands.