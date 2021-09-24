Titanfall 3 still coming? Respawn left fans with little hope for the return of the shooter

Studio Respawn Entertainment gave a glimmer of hope to fans waiting for a new part Titanfall…

The developers said on Respawn’s Twitter account that the series remains an important part of the studio, contrary to a statement made by the community coordinator Jason Garza during a recent live broadcast.

Commenting on viewers’ questions, Garza revealed in a stream earlier this week that he has no good news for shooter fans.

“Don’t get your hopes up, boy. I’ve said that before. We’re not developing anything. Nothing. We have too many other games in the works right now.”

After the comment was picked up by many media outlets, Respawn released a less grim, but still non-binding statement about the future of the series.

“Contrary to what some people say, Titanfall is a very important part of our DNA. Who knows what the future holds …”

In 2019, Respawn announced that it had pushed back plans for a new Titanfall title to focus on supporting Apex Legends following the explosive growth in popularity of the game. The company still thinks the brand is great and has promised not to forget about it in the future, but at the moment it sees more opportunities in its battle royale and prefers to focus on it.

It looks like if the game comes out, it won’t be soon.

