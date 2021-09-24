Trying to perfect Chinese trash

Greetings, lovers of meaningless and merciless tuning of electronic devices and researchers of the bottom of Chinese technology. Spoiler alert: what is happening below in the text has no practical and economic meaning. Therefore, the answer to the question of why this is all is very simple – for the mood and for the sake of the process itself.

So let’s go.

Having tried a huge number of various wireless headsets, I came to the conclusion that the headset in the “in-ear” form-factor suits me the most in terms of the tasks performed and usability, or, to be more precise, the Apple AirPods. The ergonomic and comfortable design of the headphones themselves, the small size of the case have become the main factors in favor of just this kind of headphones. And for now, despite my love for Android, I’m really looking forward to the release of AirPods 3, which promise us new earbud designs, reduced size and noise cancellation.

In the meantime, we can only entertain ourselves by watching Chinese fantasies about what the third generation of the apple headset will be like.

And one of these fantasies catches the eye for some ridiculous 350 rubles.

Wireless Bluetooth headset for 350 rubles? Seriously? What could be there for this money? Does it even turn on?

And then a plan ripened in my head. Even if the sound of this craft turns out to be at its own cost, you need to take it, because the plan is precisely to get a convenient device for utilitarian tasks for modest money, such as listening to podcasts in the background or audiobooks. It is clear that listening to music through such a device is rather a punishment to which these very creators of the device should be subjected, but oh well.









We order. We receive it in some 10 days and proceed to inspection and testing.

I will not bore you with unnecessary lines about the appearance and other parameters.

In short, the sound is terrible. Tall, rattling, dirty.

But the operating time pleased – honest three hours on a single charge, the headset works. The case charges the headphones two more times, which gives us already 9 hours of terrible sound.

The materials of the headphone case and case are normal. Regular inexpensive white plastic with no pretense.

The loop is normal, not ideal, but not a loose thing either. Also made of metal.

Inside the headset is a typical Chinese unit with a battery in the form of a thick film envelope and a typical Chinese control board with bulky microcircuits.





There is also a wildly bright LED in place, with a direct glance at which colored bunnies appear in the eyes – we will darken it.





What surprised me was the clarity and speed of connecting and disconnecting the headphones when opening and closing the case.

We glue the LED with a film to reduce its brightness and so that the body does not shine through.

This completes the manipulations with the case. We collect and put aside. Now the diode does not blind.

It’s time to get started with headphones.

They are sorted out in an obvious way, since they fundamentally repeat the design of their eminent ancestors. We separate the two halves of the case and look inside.

And inside we are waiting for the standard Chinese stuffing – a tiny cheap speaker with a membrane membrane and the same tiny battery, the main volume of which is occupied by the winding material and Kapton tape.

When will they start making cylindrical batteries in the stem? And, although what am I talking about, for 350 rubles? Yes Yes.

Therefore, in the leg there is a main board with a microphone, for which there is no hole in this very leg. But at the same time, you can speak through the headset – the interlocutors hear you.

Okay, sentiment aside. We need a donor! But there will be problems with the donor, because there is a small speaker, smaller than the standard speakers in Apple headphones and others similar to them, for example, in the Huawei wired headset that came with the phone.





It looks like you will have to farm, grinding out a seat for a larger speaker. But this is not the main difficulty either. The main problem is the thickness of the Chinese speaker. It is very flat, which means that even after cutting the ribs, the speaker from Huawei will not climb there.

Let’s try then from another donor. From Sony! I just had some old Sony wired headphones with a broken wire lying around somewhere. Let’s take them. We disassemble.

But Sony did not disappoint – the speaker is flat, albeit a little thicker than necessary. But it seems like it should fit inside the headphone case, which means that we will try to assemble just such a configuration.

In order to somehow improve the sound and remove the rattling, we isolate the leg from the main body by filling it with gel.

We grind the insides of the earphone cover as planned.

Then we re-solder the speakers. Rather, we unsolder the old speaker, and solder Sony in its place.





Now we are trying to put together this mess.

Hurray, the headphone case, albeit in tightness, but closed and does not fall apart in two.

It’s a shame – the traces of the renovation are a little visible.

We reinforce the intrigue by carrying out the same manipulations with the second earpiece, not testing, but deliberately delaying the moment of truth.

Putting together the second earpiece.

Everything seems to be ready. The only thing left to do is to conduct combat tests.

We put the headphones in our ears and turn on the music.

Pay attention to the pretentious name of the headset – Pro 4.

Hmm, this, of course, is not Yamaha or even Huawei Freebuds 3, but the sound has become noticeably better. Directly perceptible. There was depth, bass, and now there are no wheezing and squealing. I definitely like the result.

Conclusion

Of course, from the point of view of expenditure of time and effort, such work is completely irrational. But if we take into account that in this case the process was almost more important than the result and such an experiment was the goal of the whole venture, it must be admitted that, using high-quality components, you can even make something digestible from frank Chinese slag. It may not be a masterpiece, but you don’t feel like crying when using this headset. And the compact size of the case, the comfortable shape of the headphones and the acceptable operating time allow her to settle in a backpack as a headset “just in case”.

Do not repeat, this is dangerous – it can tighten, and then you will also start to engage in meaningless soldering and poking around in electronics.