Tuktamysheva won the stage of the Russian Cup in Syzran, Yametova 2nd, Trusova starred why – September 24, 2021

That Alexandra Trusova will take part in the Syzran stage of the Russian Cup, it became known literally a day before the start of the tournament. But as unexpectedly Sasha arrived in Syzran, so unexpectedly she left – it turned out that her participation in the free program was not even planned. Unlike Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, which is starting the season with the Russian Cup for the third time in her career.

Yesterday, student Mishina did not perform very well (mistakes on the lutz and flip), but thanks to the chic trixel and high components she received 70.66 points for skating. And her free program was staged under Arabia and My Love Music, he was responsible for the production Nikita Mikhailov…

“It will be a classic Lisa, but in a more interesting way. I feel like I’m going to enjoy this program. It turned out very cool, fun. Nikita Mikhailov found very cool music, composed it, I just enjoy it when I skate. These motives are insanely close to me, I really like it “, – shared her impressions of Tuktamysheva. Initially, the dress for the program was gold and ultra-short, but after the rental in St. Petersburg, it was decided to abandon this idea.

The competitive premiere was almost a success – high scores, not a single fall and loud applause. Lisa landed both trixels: in the cascade with a double sheepskin coat, the ultra-si turned out to be cool, on the solo the exit was a little blurry. But then the skater performed only a double lutz – a jump that Lisa herself considers her favorite, and experts call it a reference.

For the remaining elements, Liza received good bonuses, although the technician put the 3rd level for the track and combined rotation. Liza left the ice to a standing ovation and with toys in her arms: both yesterday and today the audience greeted the skater very warmly.

Stage of the Russian Cup in Syzran, women

Final position

1. Elizaveta Tuktamysheva – 220.07

2. Veronika Yametova – 189.25

3. Stanislav Molchanov – 178.22

4. Polina Sviridenko – 176.77

5. Anastasia Morozova – 165.52

