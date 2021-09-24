UFC fighter Nick Maksimov is the great-grandson of Russian émigrés. He is a fan of Fedor Emelianenko and is friends with the Diaz brothers

The UFC 266 tournament is interesting not only for the title fights of Valentina Shevchenko and Alex Volkanovski, but also for Nick Diaz’s comeback. Nate’s legendary older brother will return to the sport after nearly six years. The promotion debutant and namesake of Diaz Sr. – Nicholas Maksimov will perform in the same card with Nick. The son of Russian émigrés trains in the same gym with the gangster brothers and gets along well with them.

Nika Maksimov’s great-grandfather and great-grandmother came from, as he himself says, the eastern part of Russia and settled in San Francisco. Nika’s great-grandmother is one of the first Russian female doctors in the United States. As a child, the family of the future fighter celebrated Orthodox holidays, although his parents did not know Russian. Nick speaks only English, which he regrets, but promises to fill the gap.

So far Maksimov has identified himself in a different way – with the help of tattoos. On his shoulder he stuffed a two-headed eagle, and just below – St. Basil’s Cathedral. Only the fighter does not seem to fully understand what exactly he wears on his arm. When, in one of the interviews, the journalist called the temple on Nick’s shoulder the Kremlin, he nodded his head contentedly.

But Maksimov is well versed in Russian fighters. He went into martial arts, inspired by films with Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan, but in MMA his idol is Fedor Emelianenko: “Fedor has always been my favorite fighter. He’s a tough guy. I would call Emelianenko the greatest fighter. I am very biased, but I would say that he is the best of all time, ”says Nick.

Maksimov, 23, has never traveled to Russia. He did not have time to be imbued with the Russian spirit, but he was definitely imbued with the fighting mentality of the Diaz brothers. Nicholas trains with UFC legends at Nick Diaz Academy. He entered the Stockton gym in 2012 when Nate saw a guy at one of the jiu-jitsu tournaments and invited him to practice.

“The first day was really scary, and this is not a joke. I was scared. The people there are as you imagine them to be. They don’t do stupid things, the training is really tough. They took me under their wing, especially Nate. Responsive guys train there who will always help. If they see that you come and devote yourself to them, they will reciprocate, ”the fighter recalled.

Maximov admitted that during training with Nick and Nate, he feels that they are on a completely different level with him. The brothers are not one of those who promise gigantic prospects for the avenue – they just make sure that the guy does not go astray.

The Russian American has already managed to prove his loyalty to the Diaz. When at UFC 239 there was another clash between Khabib and Nate, and Nurmagomedov’s team faced the guys from Stockton, Maximov defended the honor of his training partner. True, Nicholas did not succeed in swinging with one of Eagle’s friends. “I was a part of it, but nothing special happened then – we were quickly separated, so nothing serious. I really wanted to hack to death with someone, but it didn’t work out, ”Maksimov recalled.

Nicholas does not feel personal dislike for Nurmagomedov – he realizes how cool Khabib is in the octagon. “It’s foolish not to respect his fighting qualities. I am sorry for his loss, this is a terrible event. He is a great fighter, as he proved in a cage. Only respect for him, ”said Nick.

So far, the main highlight in Maksimov’s career is a fight in Dana White’s Candidates Series. Because of the covid, Nick flew off an opponent, and in return he was offered to fight with the heavy. Maksimov is a natural middleweight, but he agreed to the fight and won by unanimous decision. The difference in kilograms is almost like that of Emelianenko and Tarasov: the scales under Nick showed 94 kg, and under the fighter Oscar Kota – 119.

“My opponent is a really huge dude and I had difficulty translating him to canvas. And getting hit by a heavy weight is a rather unpleasant thing, especially with elbows. This fighter is much tougher than the guy from my division. When I told people that I was fighting a heavyweight, no one believed me. This is a wild but cool thing to do. I agreed on the same day when the offer was received, and we began to prepare, ”Maksimov proudly declared.

Nick Maximov Photo: Getty Images

Performing at the Dana White Contender Series is a chance to sign a contract with the UFC in case of a bright victory, but Maksimov did not impress the boss even with the crushing of the big man. The prospectus had hoped to make it to The Ultimate Fighter, but it didn’t burn out either. Six months later, Maksimov nevertheless burst into the UFC, despite the performance rejected by Dana. Most likely, the matter is in the change of management: the well-known company First Round Management, which handles the affairs of many top fighters, took over Nick.

Maksimov’s start in the UFC will again be overshadowed by a change of opponent at the last moment. Four days before the fight, Carl Roberson starred due to health problems, and instead of him, Cody Brandage, another debutant and a native of DWCS, will be released with a Russian American – there the guy lost for the only time in his career. Nick’s record is clear, and his first fight in the UFC will be middleweight, like Nick Diaz, with whom he is going through training camp.

Thanks to his Russian roots, the support of the Diaz brothers, as well as a strong base of freestyle wrestling and BJJ, Maksimov has excellent prospects in the UFC. All fans of Nate and Nick will drown for him, and over time, the audience from Russia will surely connect to them. The main thing is not to repeat the mistakes of others and no longer buzz at Khabib. And if it doesn’t grow together in the UFC, you can always go to your historical homeland and become a star in Russia, especially since Maksimov has already said that he would not refuse the ASA’s offer.

