UNICS defeated Lokomotiv-Kuban, recovering from -21 during the match

The first match of the new VTB United League season has ended in Kazan. Kazan UNICS defeated Lokomotiv-Kuban Krasnodar with a score of 96:87 (19:35, 21:22, 25:11, 31:19).

The home team had an unsuccessful opening quarter, losing it with a score of 19:35. UNICS played the second quarter more powerfully, but continued to lose in the score, the maximum gap was 21 points. After a long break, the Kazan club managed to turn the tide of the meeting and equalize the score. In the decisive game segment, UNICS confidently brought the match to victory.

Lorenzo Brown scored 20 points and 7 assists for UNICS, Stanton Kidd became the most productive with Lokomotiv Kuban (21 points).

The rights to the video belong to the ANO United Basketball League. You can watch the video on the YouTube account of the VTB United League.

VTB United League. Regular season September 23, 2021, Thursday. 19:00 Moscow time UNICS Kazan, Russia Lokomotiv-Kuban Krasnodar, Russia UNICS: Brown – 22, Brown – 15, Vorontsevich – 14, Kanaan – 14, Zaitsev – 12, Hezonia – 9, Jekyri – 6, Komolov – 4, Valiev, Klimenko, Spiss , Uzinsky Lokomotiv-Kuban: Kidd – 21, Martyuk – 16, Motley – 16, Thompson – 12, McCollum – 8, Yemchenko – 7, Vedischev – 5, Dolinin – 2, Elatontsev, Kalinov, Paunich, Shcherbenev

Earlier it became known that VTB United League took second place in the ranking of the best European basketball championships from Eurohoops, losing only to the Spanish league.