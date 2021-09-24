Upcoming Cardano Summit Promises ‘Immersive Virtual Experience’ | Blockchain24

Until recently, the details related to the summit were scarce. However, it was known that it was “a mixture of virtual and live events from around the world.” The Cardano Summit 2021 will take place on September 25-26. It is reported that participation in the event is free and you can join it by registering on the website.

On Tuesday, the developers of Input Output Global (IOG) emailed additional information, revealing what they meant by “virtual.” Rather than being remote, Summit will include exploration of virtual worlds combined with a typical conference configuration.

As expected, since this is a new approach to crypto conferencing, the expectations for a blockbuster event are high. Double the promise of “mind-blowing” announcements during the event.



Promotional photo for Cardano Summit 2021.

Expectations for the Cardano summit are high

Last week, Sydney Vollmer, head of brands and communications at the Cardano Foundation, began to generate interest by teasing eye-popping partnership announcements at the summit.

“I hate to brag or anything like that, but … Some of the partnerships we are announcing on #CardanoSummit will amaze people. We are sincerely grateful to @CardanoStiftung for the opportunity to change the world for the better and have fun together, ”said Vollmer.

The timing of the tweet was particularly good considering that IOG had rolled out smart contract functionality two days earlier. And future dApp development is a hot topic at the moment.

So far, the information about who these mind-blowing partners are remains a secret.

However, this does not mean that well-known promising projects are not being launched. For example, Liqwid Finance will provide Cardano with decentralized lending and leveraged money markets. There is also SundaeSwap, which keeps the food-themed naming tradition alive and offers a decentralized token exchange.

Both projects are slated to launch in October.

However, as far as Vollmer’s news is concerned, you will have to wait until the summit. Fortunately, this is only a few days before.

What to expect from the summit?

As mentioned earlier, a big plus for the Cardano Summit is the inclusion of virtual worlds that users can explore. These are called Main Stage, Utility, Governance, Influence, Acceptance, Catalyst, and Community.

In addition, as in the game with the virtual world, participants can interact with others in a “speech bubble”, being in close virtual proximity.

There are also loads of videos, including what investors most want to know about, news about major announcements. As well as updates and interviews in two days.

So:

Seven virtual worlds to explore

Avatars that allow you to communicate with community members from around the world

48 hours of exclusive content

80 exclusive videos, from keynote speeches to major news announcements, updates, interviews and community demos

Limited Edition NFT Collectibles

System requirements

The Summit Metaverse is reported to be available for desktops and mobile devices, but desktop PCs are recommended for maximum convenience.