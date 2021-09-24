US sanctions collapsed Huawei’s revenues: Business: Economy: Lenta.ru

Revenue from smartphones of the Chinese company Huawei will collapse by at least $ 30-40 billion in 2021, predicted the chairman of the board of the company Eric Xu. The decline in revenue is unlikely to be offset in the next few years, Reuters reported.

Xu said Huawei’s new 5G business areas could not make up for the losses caused by declining smartphone sales following US sanctions in May 2019 by former US President Donald Trump. After them, Huawei was cut off from key American technologies, namely the advanced semiconductors required for its smartphones.

Despite the sanctions, smartphone revenue in 2020 was about $ 50 billion. According to research firm Canalys, in the second quarter, Huawei dropped out of the top five smartphone manufacturers in China for the first time in seven years, although before that it was the leader in the world. In the first half of 2021, the company’s revenues were $ 49.57 billion, the largest drop ever.

Since the company relies heavily on imported chips for smartphones, Xu said Huawei is exploring opportunities to invest in areas that have nothing to do with semiconductor supply. Huawei has turned its attention to the area of ​​artificial intelligence and 5G technology, in which Xu said China will become the world leader in the next few years. The company plans to modernize the infrastructure of airports and mines using such technologies.

In 2019, Trump put Huawei on the export blacklist due to suspicions of transferring personal data of American users to China’s special services. The former US president restricted the company’s access to important US hardware and software. Joe Biden’s administration has so far shown little inclination to ease pressure on Huawei. US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said she would take further steps against the company if necessary. Nevertheless, the US authorities made some concessions and approved the company’s bids for the purchase of microcircuits totaling several hundred million dollars.