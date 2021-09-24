Usyk entered the battle of views before the fight with Joshua in the image of the Joker :: Single combats :: RBC Sport

The fight against the British world champion will take place on the night of September 26. A year ago, Derek Chisora ​​entered the battle of views against a Ukrainian boxer wearing a Joker mask

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk entered the battle of views before the fight against Briton Anthony Joshua in the image of the Joker from the film of the same name. The broadcast was hosted by the YouTube channel of the Matchroom Boxing promotion company.

The Ukrainian went out to his future rival in a suit similar to that worn by the hero of Joaquin Phoenix in the movie “Joker”.

The fight against the Briton will take place on the night of September 25 in London at the Tottenham Stadium.

Anthony Joshua owns championship belts according to the versions of the International Boxing Federation (IBF), the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the International Boxing Organization (IBO).

Usyk had his last fight in October last year. The rival was the Briton Derek Chisora, the fight ended with the victory of the Ukrainian by unanimous decision. In total, Usyk spent 18 fights in his professional career, in which he did not suffer a single defeat.

At the same time, Chisora ​​also entered the battle of views in the image of the Joker, however, unlike the Ukrainian, he limited himself to a mask.

Joshua entered the ring for the last time in December last year, he defeated the Bulgarian boxer Kurbat Pulev. The fight ended with a knockout in the ninth round. In total, Joshua spent 25 fights in his professional career, in which he suffered one defeat.