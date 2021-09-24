Valve Answers Frequently Asked Questions About Steam Deck | Games

Valve has shared more details on the Steam Deck handheld console, answering the most frequently asked questions about the new product. The information was published on the official website of the device.

Most of the questions touched upon things that were already mentioned in the press earlier, but some points became known only after the publication of the FAQ. In particular, the Steam Deck will support games that are not in the Steam library. They will be launched using the Proton API, and special functionality will be developed to add them to the database. In addition, users will be able to install several operating systems on the device, including on a memory card, and the multiboot menu will allow you to choose which OS to use at the moment.

Valve said the Steam Deck can be used as a controller when connected to a PC, not just as a portable console. It will also be possible to connect a virtual reality helmet to it, but, as the creators noted, the device is not designed for this. Valve said that at first the Steam Deck will only be sold through Steam, but the company is already in talks with other networks to make the console more accessible. In addition, the developers advised not to change the package if you have already pre-ordered – this will send your application to the end of the queue.

Valve announced the Steam Deck handheld console on July 15th and will go on sale in late 2021. The price of the device will range from $ 399 to $ 649, depending on the configuration. Game developers have already tested the new product and shared their opinion about it.