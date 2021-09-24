“Verstappen chose not the best place to change the engine, he had to do it in Monza”

Former Formula 1 pilot Sergei Sirotkin summed up the results of the second free practice session at the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.

The races were won by Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas. The pilot of “Red Bull” Max Verstappen was fined, because before the start of the race, his car was equipped with a new power plant.

– This is clearly not the best place to change the engine, it would be more expedient to do it in Monza, there are much more opportunities for overtaking. A very good chance for Lewis to take the lead. Max will have no reason to fight for pole, I do not exclude that all settings will be aimed at the race, rather than qualification.

If Valtteri succeeds in taking pole, then I see no problem to maintain the position. If it rains, it will be completely different. But writing it off ahead of time is incorrect.

As for Mazepin, there may be many reasons why he could have left another place. Limping? I also had this. There is no time to rest on this track, braking after braking. When you press the pedal with one foot, a shift occurs in the pelvis, ”Sirotkin said on the air of the“ All for the Match! ”Program.

The Russian Grand Prix qualification is scheduled for Saturday, but may take place on Sunday due to the rain coming to Sochi.

Read also: