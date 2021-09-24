“We talked with Laxalt after the injury, he was out for a long time.”

Dynamo Moscow head coach Sandro Schwartz announced the injury of Uruguayan midfielder Diego Laxalt, and also commented on the words of Rubin head coach Leonid Slutsky regarding referee Sergei Ivanov.

– From Sochi you switched to three central defenders. Can this scheme become one of the main ones in the future?

– Scheme is not always the determining factor. We always look at how the meeting is developing, and then we make the necessary adjustments. With the southerners, we rebuilt due to some problems, so Dynamo needed to “cement the central defense zone.

– Are some of the young guys who were in the Cup match now ready to spend 90 minutes in the Russian championship?

– It is likely that the guys will get playing time in the RPL matches, as they looked good in the last cup meeting

– How hard did Laxalt’s injury hit the team? Did you speak to Diego after he was injured?

– We talked with Diego after the injury, he was out for a long time, unfortunately. We will believe that the rehabilitation period will eventually turn out to be shorter, but it is definitely clear that it will not be in the upcoming 4-5 games.…

– Leonid Slutskiy was sent off in the last round for his excessive emotionality about refereeing. Do you share this position with your colleague?

– I can’t assess whether it will be a plus or a minus for us, we don’t think about it. I understand its emotionality, but only after a while it will be possible to accept a certain conclusion when the degree of heat subsides. I am sad that Slutsky will miss the game, I respect him as a specialist and would like him to be on the sidelines…

– As a motivation, will you remind the players about the offensive defeat in the spring, in order to properly tune in to the opponent?

– Thank you for reminding me of this (smiles). We do not look at what happened, there are no revanchist sentiments. We drew conclusions from that defeat, we want to be fully armed to approach the upcoming meeting, to show our strength.

– Do you consider Denis Makarov as a striker?

– I see him as a winger, these are his strengths. It is clear that he often shifts to the center, but if we talk specifically about the position, then he is seen as a winger, – said Schwartz.

Recall, 28-year-old Laxalt was injured during training. This season of the Russian championship, the Uruguayan took part in 7 matches, in which he received three yellow cards.

On September 26, Dynamo will play at home with Rubin in the 9th round of the Tinkoff RPL, the meeting will start at 14:00 (Moscow time). Watch the live broadcast of the match on the Match PREMIER TV channel, as well as on the sites matchtv.ru and sportbox.ru.

Dynamo – Rubin. Tinkoff Russian Premier League. Tour 9

Read also: