“What an ugly woman?” – POPCAKE

With the weight of a popular American singer Selena Gomez (Selena Gomez) Something strange is happening. On the eve of the paparazzi filmed a girl near a Mexican diner in Los Angeles. Instead of rave reviews, Selena received a flurry of negative messages. The singer has recovered so much that you can hardly recognize her!

Frames of a relaxed Selena without styling, makeup and in tattered clothes quickly scattered across the web. Users criticized Gomez for thick cheeks and a “pregnant” belly. They believe that the girl does not monitor her weight at all. Many also speculated that it was because of the appearance that Gomez decided to skip the event. Met Gala.

“It’s so sad to see once hot skinny women get fat and ruin themselves”, “No wonder why she still doesn’t have a boyfriend,” “Who is this ugly? Is this for sure Selena? “,” Is she pregnant? “,” Very bad“, – Netizens did not hesitate in their statements.

Note that some time ago, Selena Gomez was diagnosed with lupus. She is forced to take medications to block the symptoms of an autoimmune disease. Therefore, her excess weight is not the cause of laziness, but the consequences of taking medications.