Where to get vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19 from September 25 to October 1, 2021 in Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Tagil, Irbit, Sysert, Polevskoy | e1.ru

If in the next week you were planning to get vaccinated against coronavirus or flu, keep the new vaccination schedule. Epidemiologists pay attention to the fact that pregnant women are being vaccinated in the Sverdlovsk region. Doctors ask Yekaterinburg residents to be vaccinated, since now the region is only at the beginning of the rise in the incidence. We are publishing the work schedule of the outbound vaccination points in the period from September 25 to October 1.

TC “Omega” (Ave. Kosmonavtov, 41) – September 25 from 10:00 to 14:00; September 30, October 1 from 14:00 to 18:00.

Shopping center “Belka” (86 Kosmonavtov Ave.) – September 25 from 10:00 to 13:00, October 1 from 16:00 to 19:00.

SEC “Academic” (Krasnolesya st., 133) – from September 25 to October 1 from 12:00 to 18:00.

SEC “Greenwich” (st. 8 Marta, 46) – September 25, from September 27 to October 1 10:00 to 15:00.

TC “Mega” (Metallurgov st., 87) – September 25 and 26 from 10:00 to 20:00, from September 27 to October 1 from 15:00 to 20:00 (daily).

SEC “Alatyr” (Malysheva st., 5) – September 30 from 12:00 to 20:00.

Koltsovo Airport (Bakhchivandzhi square, 1, domestic airlines terminal, 1st floor, health center) – September 27 and 29 from 13:00 to 19:00.

SEC “Park House” (Sulimova st., 50) – September 25 and 26 from 10:00 to 14:00, from September 28 to October 1 from 15:00 to 19:00 (daily).

TC “Maksidom” (st. Tveritina, 45) – September 29 from 16:00 to 19:00.

Dirigible shopping center (17 Akademika Shvarts St.) – September 28, 30 from 11:00 to 14:00.

SEC “Kirovsky” (Lane Sirenevy Boulevard, 2) – September 25 and 26 from 12:00 to 16:00, from September 28 to October 1 from 15:30 to 19:30 (daily).