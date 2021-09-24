Why are they doing that? Look at the queue for the new iPhone 13 (photo)

Apple’s new lineup has four gadgets: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 and mini are available in pink, blue, red, dark night and shining star shades. Pro and Pro Max are available in graphite, gold, silver and sky blue.

The prices were distributed as follows:

iPhone 13 mini – 69,990 rubles for 128 GB / 79,990 rubles for 256 GB / 99,990 rubles for 512 GB;

– for 128 GB / for 256 GB / for 512 GB; iPhone 13 – 79,990 rubles for 128 GB / 89,990 rubles for 256 GB / 109,990 rubles for 512 GB;

– for 128 GB / for 256 GB / for 512 GB; iPhone 13 Pro – 99,990 rubles for 128 GB / 109,990 rubles for 256 GB / 129,990 rubles for 512 GB / 149,990 rubles for 1 TB;

– for 128 GB / for 256 GB / for 512 GB / for 1 TB; iPhone 13 Pro Max – 109,990 rubles for 128 GB / 119,990 rubles for 256 GB / 139,990 rubles for 512 GB / 159,990 rubles for 1 TB.

The first two applicants for the purchase of an iPhone from the new line of Apple queued up at re: Store (operates a network of branded Apple equipment stores) on Tverskaya Street in Moscow at 1 am, RIA Novosti reports. More than 30 people gathered at the store by 8 am Moscow time.

The queue is not the same as in previous years. But there are still enough people who want to get a new gadget in the forefront.

On the net you can find offers of help to all those who decide to queue up for new products. For example, they offer to bring a comfortable chair (option for 13,000 rubles):

At the stage of pre-orders, which opened in Russia on September 22, it turned out that Russians are most interested in the Pro version of iPhones. So, according to the majority of large retailers and mobile operators, a significant part of pre-orders falls on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. Buyers’ interest in younger models is much less. Hi-Tech Mail.ru has already tested new items, having spent a day with new devices, – read the review here.

