Xiaomi Civi appeared in the photos – the presentation of the smartphone will take place on September 27

The Chinese company Xiaomi has published a teaser confirming the imminent announcement of a smartphone called Civi. At the same time, “live” pictures appeared on the Internet showing this device from all sides.

It is noted that during the development of the novelty, special attention was paid to the design and functionality of the multi-module camera. The device is equipped with a display that folds onto the sides of the case. Perforation is provided in the center of the upper area of ​​this panel for a single front camera.

The rear camera contains three components. This is a 64-megapixel main unit, a wide-angle module and a telephoto module with 3x zoom. Physical control buttons are visible in one of the side parts.

The Xiaomi Civi smartphone is credited with having a 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD + display. The equipment will allegedly include a Snapdragon 778G processor with eight Kryo 670 cores (up to 2.4 GHz), an Adreno 642L graphics accelerator and a Snapdragon X53 5G modem.

The novelty will be endowed with an infrared transceiver and a USB Type-C port. The thickness of the case and the weight are named – 6.98 mm and 166 g.

The official presentation of the device will take place on September 27. There is no information about the estimated price at the moment.