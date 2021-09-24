Zenith is similar to Spartak. Don’t be surprised. Column Kazakov – 09/24/2021

A source: RIA News”

It may seem ridiculous, but today’s Zenit is most similar to Spartak.

Read also

The one that we saw in the summer at the preseason tournament. With amazing ease, courage and noticeable pleasure from his attacking play. When Sobolev flew, Jikia scored, Zobnin pumped up and the rest looked like them – those who came from Euro 2020. And if that Vitorian openwork disappeared so quickly, you inevitably ask yourself about the blue-white-blue: what was it in the match with Rubin and a little earlier in the meeting with Chelsea?

The club, which, due to injuries, has lost its leaders in each line (Lovren, Karavaev, Ozdoev, Azmun), which, as we are told, and we ourselves can see it, is not staffed, passes through Slutsky and Ko with a skating rink and is almost on an equal footing fights in London with officially the best team in Europe.

A quality breakthrough? Splash? A fundamentally new Zenit? Not yet known.

Petersburgers have had their game climbs before. However, Semak’s team has not yet received such compliments as last week.

Which is obvious:

– the excellent condition of absolutely the entire middle line and Dziuba, who had pulled up to it. People stop the flaws of their partners so that you don’t even notice if someone is worse. The Brazilians are not only at their peak, but also on the courage. And, of course, Kuzyaev doing an incredible amount of rough work;

– the impetus for growth was given by a successful football match against Chelsea. It is unambiguously overestimated – because we expected other, more squeezed, actions from the Russians and a larger score in favor of the owners. But all the same, the satisfaction from the game in the first meeting of the Champions League had to overtake all Zenit players. And a new team “chemistry” will emerge, which, taking into account the composition of the Brazilians and Barrios, can be called carnival – since the blue-white-blue are now clearly on the South American wave. And there is simply no single reason explaining what is happening. It’s like an oil painting, when one stroke is applied to another – and the result is a masterpiece.

</p> <p style="width:100%;height:0;position:relative;;display: inline-block;" class="viqeo-embed viqeo-horizontal viqeo-embed--d1d3a369cd7d8a742ad4" data-vnd="d1d3a369cd7d8a742ad4" data-profile="410" data-aspectratio="0.5625"> <iframe loading="lazy" src="https://cdn.viqeo.tv/embed/?vid=d1d3a369cd7d8a742ad4" width="100%" height="100%" style="position:absolute;" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe> </p> <p> An error occurred during download.

We can say that Zenit, which is becoming more and more Latin American, is moving in the same direction as Shakhtar or CSKA-2005. This will be fair. Apocrypha or not, but in the football world they tell how some time ago Valery Gazzayev was considered as a candidate for the post of head coach of Dynamo. And the coach brought with him a shortlist of newcomers to the negotiations – for big tasks. The names were Brazilian. That is, Zenit’s direction is exactly where the most affluent clubs of the post-Soviet space look.

Read also

But this is a strategic story. And if we talk about the current moment, we must reiterate about the counterweight. Petersburgers played a match much higher than expected in England, and in Kazan – the same as Spartak at the summer tournament. When the rivals were far from optimal condition.

The despot is not in the best condition right now, and neither is Khvicha. And in Kvaratskhelia, this problem is superimposed on another – the Georgian has become clear to opponents. The people already know how to resist them. The midfielder needs to look for new moves – but they are not yet available. And when the leaders of “Rubin” are out of shape, then the whole team is too.

Counterweight. This is what Spartak looked like. Everything coincided. Everything works out.

The most difficult and controversial thesis about Zenit is that the roster is understaffed. Guardiola at one time dismissed the idea of ​​two equal, believing that the season can be successfully passed with 15-16 base people. Semak thinks differently – taking into account the injuries and the lack of competition in several positions, he is probably right. But all the same it is difficult to talk about the champion’s understaffing.

Are Zenit at their peak? Seems to be yes. You can add – but we need to talk not so much about the potential of team play as about individual growth.

Read also

The same Kuzyaev – here and now one of the best in the RPL – never works with one touch, which slows down Zenit’s football. Daler rarely acts dynamically, this is an old problem, but it can probably be solved.

Mostovoy, who, after covid, will never get the shape he had before Euro. He rarely appears on the field, until he scored – and a few months ago it seemed that Andrei was able to qualify for a place in the starting lineup of the national team.

But the main question is still different – how long, taking into account the approaching pause for the matches of the World Cup 2022, Zenit can keep this physical readiness? Petersburgers and Dynamo are obviously the best in the Premier League in terms of intensity. Lagging behind the rest only enhances the contrast.

On October 20 Zenit will host Juventus. On the 24th – Spartak. On the 29th – Dynamo. These ten days will be decisive. Or we can say that the current scoring carnival was a wonderful splash. Or we admit that the champion has become much stronger. Without pathos and calls to raise the sails.

But in any case, Zenit is very good so far.

Author: Ilya Kazakov