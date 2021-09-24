Zhulin – about the removal of Trusova from the Cup of Russia: Tutberidze decided that there was no need to drive Sasha

Olympic medalist, world champion in ice dancing Alexander Zhulin shared his opinion on the withdrawal Alexandra Trusova from a free program at the Cup of Russia in Syzran, and also said that the dance duet of his wards Victoria Sinitsina – Nikita Katsalapov will perform at the stage in Yoshkar-Ola in October.

“I believe that the coach must make decisions, because only he knows what condition his athlete is in.

For example, I asked our federation and personally Alexander Kogan to transfer our rental from Syzran to Yoshkar-Ola. I saw that we are still damp and have not gained condition. They went to meet me, for which I respect and love them very much. It’s okay that we starred from Syzran, no – the coach knows better.

It’s the same here: perhaps Eteri Georgievna Tutberidze thought and decided that there was no need to drive Sasha. Maybe her leg is bothering, maybe something else. They absolutely did the right thing, let Sasha rest a little, “! quotes Zhulin as saying.