213 Chinese companies to tackle video game addiction, effeminate behavior and history distortion

There is information about the “self-regulation” of Chinese gaming companies. Earlier, the Chinese authorities ordered companies to reduce the number of “effeminate” men and not focus on profit

We have already written that the Chinese authorities ordered the gaming giants Tencent and NetEase to stop focusing on profit, and also to reduce the so-called “effeminate content”, i.e. the manifestation in men / boys of signs that are most often associated with a feminine character, behavior, style, and not with a “masculine nature” (effemination). Also, the Chinese state broadcaster has called on regulators to show “zero tolerance” for history-distorting online games.

Now there is information that 213 Chinese gaming companies will engage in “self-regulation”, they signed the published statement.

They have pledged to regulate their industry to combat gambling addiction, including through the possible use of facial recognition to identify minors.

The companies have also pledged to tackle content that distorts history or promotes “effeminate” behavior, and will work to prevent violations of these rules, such as the use of foreign gaming platforms (they can be used to circumvent restrictions).

Earlier, the Chinese authorities limited the time for minors when they can play games: no more than an hour a day on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 20:00 to 21:00.