“Admiral” lost in shootouts to “Ak Bars” in Kazan – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

On Friday, September 24, “Admiral” began their second away streak. In Kazan, in the match against Ak Bars, the team from Vladivostok lost after a shootout – 1: 2.

“Admiral” is experiencing a shortage of victories: in eight matches before the trip to Kazan, the “sailors” won only once. Vladivostokians were close to take the coveted two points in this match. Already the first attack of the guests was effective. Mikhail Kotlyarevsky, after entering the Kazan zone, threw the puck above Bilyalov. She bounced off the glass behind the Kazan goalkeeper and ricocheted into the frame. But Dmitry Kvartalnov took a video review of the offside position, and the referees, having considered the moment, recognized the offside position – the goal was canceled.

Ten minutes later, Kotlyarevsky could have distinguished himself again, but going one-on-one with Bilyalov was unsuccessful, the goalkeeper did not allow a goal.

At the beginning of the second period, Libor Shulak earned the first removal for the game. It took Ak Bars 29 seconds to realize the majority. Per Lindholm recorded the puck. The “Admiral” had a chance to win back, but they failed to score in the game “5 on 3”. Nevertheless, the teams left for the second break with an equal score. On the 38th minute Dmitry Sayustov scored a goal.

The entire third period Kazan attacked, and Vladivostok defended. “Admiral” tried to catch opponents on counterattacks, but each time to no avail. It is worth paying tribute to Ivan Nalimov. The sailors’ goalkeeper played coldly and selflessly. Seven seconds before the end of the regular time of the match, the forward of “Admiral” Mark Verba got a stick in the throat. The judges immediately removed Daniil Tarasov, and still failed to realize the majority in the third period and overtime.

It came to shootouts – Kazan turned out to be stronger in this, who implemented two free throws. Nikolay Kovalenko scored the winning goal.

“It’s always hard to play in Kazan, today’s match was no exception,” noted after the game head coach of “Admiral” Alexander Andrievsky… – We had good moments today, and there were not very good ones. In short, in my opinion, the match was reduced to playing in unequal compositions, we had plenty of chances in the majority. Unfortunately, we did not use them. It’s not ours on shootouts yet, we are losing the second series. We are preparing further, we have a difficult departure. In a day, there is already a game – you need to recover and prepare for the next game. Yes, eight defeats, but in all matches, except for the games against SKA and Metallurg, we take points. We are working and we want to win. Today we were not lucky in the shootouts, the skill of the opponents turned out to be higher. And I can’t make a claim to the guys about the game. Everyone is fighting, playing – I think victories will come. “

Ak Bars – Admiral – 2: 1

1: 0 – Lindholm (Kagarlitsky, Burmistrov, 23:31, 5х4)

1: 1 – Sayustov (Shulak, Ushenin, 37:07, 4х3)

2: 1 – Kovalenko (65:00, PB)

Series of post-match throws: Alexander Burmistrov – goal, Vladislav Ushenin – goalkeeper, Nikolay Kovalenko – goal, Vyacheslav Ushenin – goalkeeper, Dmitry Kagarlitsky – goalkeeper, Josh Kestner – goalkeeper, Stephen Kampfer – goalkeeper, Dmitry Lugin – goalkeeper.

Goalkeepers: Bilyalov – Serebryakov (Nalimov, 65:00).

Judges: Evgeny Kochetov, Artur Kulev, Dmitry Golyak, Konstantin Gordenko.