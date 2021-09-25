Alexander Usik put up a collection of NFT tokens on Binance

Absolute world boxing champion Alexander Usik has launched a limited collection of non-fungible tokens (NFT) on the Binance marketplace, ForkLog reports.

According to the publication, collectible tokens Steel, Titanium and Gold will have a fixed value, while Platinum and Diamond will be sold through an auction.

Buyers of NFT Platinum will receive professional boxing gloves with Usyk’s signature, and Diamond owners will get the opportunity to conduct a personal training session with a Ukrainian athlete.

The auction on the Binance NFT marketplace started on September 25th and will run until September 28th.

The world loves the strong. The road is given to the walker, which means that any journey begins with the first step. I made it early in my career, and now my journey from the very first step is reflected in the NFT collection. I am happy to release NFT together with Binance, – said Usyk.

It was previously reported that On August 20, former professional heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson put up a collection of NFT tokens for sale on the OpenSea marketplace.

Recall that Alexander Usik (16-0, 12 KOs) was named the 2018 boxer by The Ring magazine.

According to the publication, the best coach of that year was the coach of Usik and the WBO and WBA lightweight champion of the world Vasily Lomachenko (12-1, 9 KOs) – Anatoly Lomachenko.