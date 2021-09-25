Angelina Jolie spoke about her adopted daughter Zakhara: “She is an extraordinary African woman”

Angelina Jolie with Vivienne, Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

45-year-old Angelina Jolie is interested in activism much more than new movie roles. After participating in an online conference with Madeleine Albright and talking about women’s empowerment, the actress gave an online interview to Ugandan climate change activist Vanessa Nakata. When their conversation turned to the Black Lives Matter movement, Jolie spoke about 15-year-old adopted daughter Zakhara.

In 2005, Angelina adopted the six-month-old Zahara in Ethiopia, where she arrived with the UN humanitarian mission. Two years later, it turned out that the girl was not an orphan – the child’s own mother accused Jolie and the authorities of forgery. However, Zakhara stayed with the actress.



Angelina Jolie

In a conversation with Vanessa Nakate, Angelina admitted that Zakhara had a strong influence on her life, forcing her to look at some things differently.

My daughter is from Ethiopia and I learned a lot from her. She is a part of my family, but she is also an extraordinary African woman, firmly connected with her country, with her native continent … This causes awe in me, – said the actress.



Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zakhara and son Maddox