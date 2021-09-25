Angelina Jolie with her daughters Zakhara and Shiloh visited a gallery in Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zakhara

44-year-old Angelina Jolie on Monday was seen with children, 14-year-old Zakhara and 13-year-old Shiloh, near the Leica Gallery in Los Angeles. The actress and her daughters visited the exhibition “The Eye of the Century” by Henri Cartier-Bresson, a French photographer, master of realistic photography of the 20th century. The star, as always, chose the total black bow. She wore skinny jeans with a top and comfortable mules. So that the Californian sun does not dazzle, the celebrity complemented her image with large dark glasses.

Apparently, Angelina and Zakhara liked the exhibition – they smiled and discussed something vigorously. But Shilo left the gallery and walked briskly to the car, apparently so as not to get caught by the paparazzi once again.

While Jolie’s ex-husband – Brad Pitt – travels the world with the promotions of the film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Angelina announced that she was going to play in upcoming Marvel projects.

That week, the actress made a surprise appearance at San Diego’s Comic-Con, the planet’s premier geek meeting. During the event, the star revealed that she would play her first role in a superhero comic book – in Marvel’s The Eternals.

According to Jolie, in the upcoming blockbuster she will appear as Tena. Jolie said she is delighted to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The tentative date for the premiere of “The Eternals” is 2021.