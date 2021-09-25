Angelina Jolie’s outfits in films: perfect photos of the actress

Source: 24 channel

One of the most beautiful actresses in the world, Angelina Jolie, does not often boast of her beauty, decorating gloss. However, for British Vogue, the movie star made an exception. Jolie starred in a stylish photo shoot and gave a candid interview about motherhood and her personal life.

On the subject, Angelina Jolie appeared on the cover of Vogue and conquered the network with incredible shots



Angelina Jolie starred for British Vogue / Instagram Photo / @vogueuk

And while the whole world is enjoying the new pictures of Angelina Jolie, the journalists of Channel 24 decided to recall the most luxurious images in which the actress appeared in the movies.

Film images of Angelina Jolie

That only cost the appearance of Angelina Jolie in the movie “Tourist”. Here the actress reincarnated as Elise – a dangerous beauty who embroils the American tourist Frank Tapelo in a whirlpool of adventure and intrigue. And although not all moviegoers liked the plot of the film, Angelina Jolie’s luxurious dresses delighted everyone.



Angelina Jolie in the movie “Tourist” / Photo by Pinterest



The consummate Angelina Jolie / Photo Pinterest



Jolie’s white dress / Photo Pinterest



Angelina Jolie’s outfit in the movie “The Tourist” / Photo Pinterest

Worth knowing Interesting details of famous films that viewers might not have guessed about

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith“

No less spectacular Angelina Jolie appeared in the film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”. The romantic action movie helped the actress start a relationship with then-married Brad Pitt. And although the relationship of this Hollywood couple is over, we do not stop watching the tape.



Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt / Photo Pinterest



Angelina Jolie as a hitman / Photo Pinterest



Seductive Angelina Jolie / Photo Pinterest

Played Angelina Jolie and a dangerous double agent in the movie “Salt”. The spectacular fight scenes did not overshadow the actress’s outfit, so even the total black look looked incredibly bold and sexy in the frame.



Angelina Jolie / Photo Pinterest

Jolie also played in the historical film about Alexander the Great. And although, according to the plot, the actress tried on outfits in the style of Ancient Greece, the beauty looked amazing in them.



Angelina Jolie in the movie “Alexander” / Photo Pinterest



Stylish Angelina Jolie / Photo Pinterest

It seems that Angelina Jolie can do all the roles. That is why fans of the actress are waiting for the release of the movie “The Eternals” to see the famous beauty in the role of a superhero.