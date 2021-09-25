Apple explained reluctance to switch to Type-C charging

Representatives of the Cupertino company spoke on the project of the European Commission for the introduction of a single standard Type–C for all devices.

V Apple stated that strict regulation and linkage to one type of port would hinder innovation rather than encourage its adoption. Cupertinians warned that this could affect consumers in Europe and around the world and highlighted concerns about the persistence of officials, writes GizmoChina…

Photo: CNET

“We remain concerned that strict regulation of only one connector type is holding back innovation rather than encouraging it, which in turn harms consumers in Europe and around the world,” – company representatives said in a comment to the BBC.

Apple believes that the actions of the European Commission will not only limit technological progress, but will also lead to an increase in the amount of e-waste. At the same time, the company did not find it necessary to explain how USB Type-C can hinder progress and innovation, reports GizmoChina.

Apple has repeatedly criticized the introduction of a single charging port standard in the past.

Photo: Hi-Tech Mail.ru

“Having a common charging standard would be a common sense victory in the eyes of consumers,” said Ben Wood, analyst at CCS Insight. – Apple has made a strong case for keeping the Lightning connector. However, some of its products, including the Mac and iPad, now support USB-C. Hopefully Apple will continue to add USB-C to more devices. “