“Are you mowing like Kardashian?” Lesya Nikityuk in tight-fitting black was accused of “plagiarism”. Photo evidence

“I put on black, I see off the last summer days,” 33-year-old Nikityuk signed the photo

Her post received over 100 thousand likes and over 600 comments.

“Plagiarism”, – wrote i.ri.mar.

“Are you mowing like Kardashian?” – asked khakas86.

“Some kind of flash mob. And you are in this image, and Orbakaite, and Gagarina, and Kardashian … Who is next?” – asked krauyhkina77.

“Something a lot of this image, this is the third time I see this image, this image does not suit anyone other than Kim,” mirkavakarova is convinced.

On September 14, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, where the 2021 Met Gala Costume Institute ball was held, Kardashian appeared in an unusual outfit. The entire body of the actress, from head to toe, was covered with black fabric.

On September 15, Russian singer Kristina Orbakaite came to the Fashion People Awards 2021 ceremony in a similar look in Moscow.

On September 17, at the awards ceremony of the GQ magazine in Moscow, singer Polina Gagarina appeared in the same outfit.