ASUS, Gigabyte and MSI will release Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards

ASUS, Gigabyte and MSI will release graphics accelerators based on the Intel Arc Alchemist GPU, Chinese sources say MyDrivers and ZOL… At the moment, it is not known whether we are talking about the release of reference versions of cards under their own brands, or they will develop their own versions of graphics accelerators.

“It is currently known that three OEMs – ASUS, MSI and Gigabyte – and others in the future, will release discrete Intel Arc graphics cards.”, – writes the portal MyDrivers…

Note that some manufacturers are already collaborating with Intel on the release of its graphics accelerators. For example, the same Colorful, ASUS and Gunnir release Intel Iris Xe video cards on the DG1 graphics core in their own design. These video cards are intended for OEMs of ready-made PCs.

According to the portal VideoCardz, citing its own sources, MSI was definitely in talks with Intel about the joint release of video cards based on the Xe-HPG architecture, on which the Intel Arc Alchemist GPU is based. Taking into account the statements of Chinese sources, it can be concluded that both companies have come to an agreement.

Recall that in a recent interview with the Japanese ASCII portal, the head of Intel’s graphics division, Raja Koduri, said that the company is in talks with video card manufacturers on the joint release of solutions based on GPU Arc Alchemist.

The same ASUS, MSI and Gigabyte, like many other manufacturers, produce AMD and NVIDIA motherboards and video cards for Intel and AMD. Taking into account how closely these manufacturers cooperate with each other, it is quite obvious that they may be interested in the release of discrete gaming accelerators Intel Arc.