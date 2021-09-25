B. Stukalov: “Spartak” is a time bomb that will still explode

Famous Russian coach Boris Stukalov, the father of the “Ufa” mentor Alexey Stukalov, shared his opinion on the unsuccessful start of Spartak Moscow in the new season.

“Did the team play well in the last matches? Yes, but no result. It cannot be said that Spartak is in the hole. It seemed a little bit more … How many moments the Spartak team “forgiven” the Poles, and they didn’t score against CSKA from the most advantageous positions. But one day the team must break through. Either the ball did not go into the goal, or it will start flying in after all kinds of ricochets and crazy hits. And off we go.

“Spartak” is a time bomb, which, I think, will still explode. I would not just want this to happen in the meeting with Ufa.

How long will Vitoria last? From a thoughtful look, you can see that he is a coach, but something does not work out. Perhaps the Portuguese is not giving the players enough motivational boost.

There were rumors that he was about to be removed. But I think the club understands that constant shuffling, on the one hand, is not useful, on the other hand, it hits the pocket. There are contractual obligations, and it is unlikely that Spartak will part with Ruy Vitoria until a certain moment specified in the contract. And in the meantime, who knows – perhaps, luck will turn to face him, the team will win several victories and rise to the leading group, ”Bobsoccer quoted Stukalov as saying.