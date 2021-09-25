Barys beat Siberia in overtime thanks to a goal from Starchenko

Today, September 25, in Nur-Sultan at Barys Arena, Barys hosted Siberia and won in overtime with a score of 2: 1.

You can watch the video on the official website of the KHL. The rights to the video belong to KHL LLC.

At the 21st minute, the hosts opened the scoring after defender Darren Dietz’s goal in the majority. He was assisted by Roman Starchenko and Curtis Valk. On the 34th minute, with the transfer of Nikita Setdikov and Alexei Kruchinin, the guests’ forward Nikita Komarov managed to score. He equalized the score in the match. The main time ended in a draw.

A minute before the end of overtime, Roman Starchenko brought the victory to Barys, earning the 2nd effective point in the match. The transfer was recorded by forward Nikita Mikhaylis, who scored the 10th point of the season.

“Barys” after the victory takes the 8th place in the Eastern Conference of the KHL, having 8 points to its credit. One line below is Siberia, which managed to score only 6 points in 9 matches.

On September 27, in the last match of the home series, the club from Kazakhstan will receive Avtomobilist, and Siberia will play against Severstal on the road.