Barys – Siberia. Forecast and bet for 2.93 / Hockey predictions

In the regular season match of the Kontinental Hockey League, Barys will host Siberia. The game will take place at Barys Arena on September 25. The meeting starts at 14:00 Moscow time. Barys – Siberia: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Barys”

After eight games played, the Kazakh club has 6 points. He is eighth in the Eastern Conference standings.

At the start of the season “Barys” managed to disappoint his fans twice, losing at home to Salavat Yulaev (1: 5) and Metallurg Mg (1: 2).

And the first home win was framed by the guys Yuri Mikhailis in a duel with Amur (3: 2). But already in the next game Barys hit Spartak big (1: 4).

The Kazakh club took a couple more points from CSKA (6: 3), after which Barys lost three times. Hockey players Mikhailis lost points in the matches with Dynamo Riga (2: 3), Jokerit (2: 3 B) and CSKA (1: 2 OT).

“Siberia”

The Siberians scored 5 points in eight fights, which at this stage is only enough for the ninth line in the Eastern Conference standings.

Like Barys, “Siberia” started the season with two defeats. The team lost to Traktor (2: 3 OT) and Dynamo Moscow (0: 4). Hockey players from Novosibirsk won their first victory in a meeting with Torpedo (3: 0).

After a productive game in Nizhny Novgorod, Siberia again experienced points loss. The “snowmen” did not cope with “Neftekhimik” (2: 4), “Severstal” (2: 4) and “Dynamo” Moscow (4: 5).

Siberia managed to take 2 more points in the confrontation with Kunlun (1: 0). And in the recent fight, the wards Andrey Martemyanov suffered from “Magnitogorsk” (1: 3).

Forecast and rate

The victory of “Barys” is estimated at 2.17, bookmakers give odds for a draw 4.04, and for the victory of “Siberia” – 2.88…

In the East standings, two future rivals are neighbors, and only 1 point separates them.