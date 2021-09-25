“Bayonetta 3 will exceed all expectations”

©

After four agonizing years of complete silence, Bayonetta 3 was finally showcased yesterday, receiving its highly anticipated game debut along with a confirmed release date of 2022. In addition to the show, members of the PlatinumGames development team also provided new details. In addition to Director Yusuke Miyata detailing the improvements made to the battle, Executive Director Hideki Kamiya also posted a blog post where he talks about the game.

Apologizing for the long wait between the game’s announcement and its next screening (“It’s been a long four years for us,” he writes), Kamiya talked about some of the people involved in the game’s development. Besides Miyata serving as director, Kamiya is an executive producer and oversees the world and its history, along with veterans such as Yuji Shimomura, Masaki Suzumur and Mari Shimazak.

Concluding his message, Kamiya once again reassures fans that there is “nothing to worry about” and that Bayonetta 3 will exceed our expectations.

“Bayonetta 3 is real and the day when you can hold and play is definitely coming. Calm down and look forward to hearing more information, because no matter how high your expectations are, I promise we will deliver you an experience that surpasses them all. ”

Bayonetta 3 will be released in 2022 for the Nintendo Switch.