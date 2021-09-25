Beterbiev: Joshua will beat Usik – Championship

Reigning WBC and IBF Light Heavyweight Boxing World Champion Arthur Beterbiev shared his opinion about the favorite of the fight with the participation of the former undisputed world champion in the first heavyweight of the Ukrainian Alexandra Usik and Anthony Joshua, holder of WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts. The fight will take place on September 25 and will be shown live on REN TV.

“One hit can decide the outcome of a battle. Anyone can win. For all other parameters, Usyk is a new person in this weight, and Joshua is already an accomplished fighter. I give preference that Joshua will win this fight – either early or by decision.

They are both Olympic boxing champions. The most important thing is how they approach the fight. Alexander Usik moves well on his feet. At least in the first heavyweight division, he was fast, moved well. He is a well-trained left-hander. When left-handers box, it’s hard for right-handers. Because in professionals, right-handers rarely meet left-handers.

I think there will be no denouement in the first rounds. They will be careful, careful. But in the end I think that the victory will be for Anthony Joshua by knockout or decision of the judges, ”REN TV quotes Beterbiev as saying.