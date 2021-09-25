Binance Has Blocked Client Account For Transaction To Suex Exchanger Address

On September 22, the cryptocurrency exchange Binance blocked the account of one of the users without warning. Later, the platform explained this by the fact that he allegedly sent funds to the address of the Suex bitcoin exchange that fell under US sanctions. The user himself denies conducting transactions in favor of the exchanger or darknet marketplaces.

According to the victim, he has never used Suex personally.

“A year ago, I made a transfer in the amount of $ 1,700 from Binance to the address of a friend who provided it as a personal one. Now it turned out that it was the address of Suex, which is on the sanctions list. And this is an internal account of Binance, ”he said in a comment to ForkLog.

The user added that he knows the recipient of the transaction personally, he is engaged in trading. According to him, the acquaintance indicated the address of Suex, because he wanted to withdraw money through the exchanger.

The user emphasized that the real reason for the blocking was not immediately reported to him:

“I first tried to reactivate my account following the advice from the Binance FAQ. I answered several questions about the status of my account, passed Face Verification. They wrote to me that it is impossible to automatically unfreeze an account and I need to go to support. In the chat, my message was forwarded to the special service until September 27th. “

A day later, another specialist wrote to him that he allegedly violated the Terms of Use and his account is now under investigation:

“There was no mention of Suex. In support they wrote that it is worth waiting for. And the next day, September 24, a letter arrived about the alleged connection with Suex. Together with him came another one that the reactivation of the account failed. “

The victim refused to disclose the exact balance of funds on the blocked account, saying only that “there is a lot of funds.”

“This is my main personal account, which was created at the end of 2017 and was initially verified on me. So I store the bulk of the hot funds there, ”added the user.

A Binance spokesperson confirmed the letter to ForkLog.

“We have established that some user accounts are linked to sanctioned Suex addresses. In response to the decision OFAC Binance is investigating the exchange, ”he added.

ForkLog will continue to monitor the situation. If you are a Binance user and your account has also been banned due to its alleged connection to the Suex exchange, write to the editorial mail at newsroom (@) forklog.com.

Recall that on September 21, the US Treasury Department included legal entities and the site of the Suex exchanger, as well as 25 associated addresses in the Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether networks, in the sanctions list.

The agency claims that funds from operators of at least eight ransomware, scam projects, darknet marketplaces and the now closed BTC-e exchange passed through the platform.

Market research firm Chainalysis found that among other things, Suex processed several million dollars worth of WEX transactions.

Assets related to cybercriminals accounted for up to 40% of Suex’s turnover, according to analysts who took part in the investigation.

US imposed sanctions against bitcoin exchange Suex with offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg

Binance later reported that it had deleted several accounts associated with Suex addresses in accordance with internal security measures.

