Bitcoin fell by 5% over the past day :: RBC.Crypto

At the moment, the quotes of the first cryptocurrency dropped to $ 45.1 thousand.The price of the largest altcoins by capitalization also fell sharply

On the morning of September 20, the bitcoin rate updated the local minimum at around $ 45.1 thousand. As of 9:50 Moscow time, the first cryptocurrency is trading at $ 45.5 thousand, over the past 24 hours bitcoin has fallen in price by 5%. The asset’s market capitalization dropped below $ 860 billion with daily trading volumes of $ 27.7 billion, according to CoinGecko.

Over the past day, altcoins have also fallen in price. For example, the price of Ethereum decreased by 7%, to $ 3.1 thousand, the Cardano rate – by 9%, to $ 2.17. The share of bitcoin in the market again exceeded 40% and reached 40.9%, while the share of Ethereum was 17.9%.

Earlier, Bloomberg chief commodity strategist Mike McGlone confirmed his forecast that bitcoin will rise in price to $ 100 thousand by the end of the year.According to the analyst, the trend for the introduction of digital assets, which is observed in 2021, will help to reach this mark for the first cryptocurrency.

