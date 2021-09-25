Bitcoin fell by almost $ 3 thousand after the statement of the Central Bank of China :: RBC.Crypto

The People’s Bank of China has introduced a complete ban on all cryptocurrency transactions. The use of digital assets in the country is now equated to illegal financial activity

The price of bitcoin per hour fell by more than $ 3 thousand (6%) after the announcement of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on the introduction of a complete ban on all cryptocurrency transactions. At 13:10 Moscow time, the first cryptocurrency is trading at $ 42.5 thousand.

According to the regulator, all transactions using bitcoin and other digital assets, including stablecoins, are classified as illegal financial activities. The services provided by cryptocurrency exchanges to the residents of China also turned out to be outlawed.

Against the background of the decline in the value of bitcoin, altcoins also fell in price. Ethereum price dropped by 7% per hour, Cardano and Binance Coin prices fell by 6%. Of the 100 largest cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization, the Huobi cryptocurrency exchange token has fallen in price the most over the last hour (a 15% decrease).

After the NBK’s announcement, the quotes of some crypto companies dropped. For example, the price of shares of the crypto exchange Coinbase in the US premarket fell by 2%, to $ 237.5. Shares of MicroStrategy and Square were down 1% at the moment, but later won back the fall.

On September 24, the construction of bitcoin exceeded $ 45 thousand. This happened after Twitter announced support for bitcoin. The social network on the evening of September 23 added the ability to send donations in bitcoins. At the moment, it is available only on devices with the iOS operating system, in the coming weeks it is promised to be added to Android.

