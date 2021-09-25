Bladepoint, Psychonauts 2, Humankind – Gambling addiction

Valve told what August releases achieved in Steam most successful – the company published the top games with the highest revenue in two weeks, as well as the most popular free news (by the number of unique players after release) and add-ons (by revenue).

About half of the games from the most successful August releases took part in the last festival “Games to be“, Where players can evaluate demos of upcoming projects – and here it should be reminded that the new event will be held from October 1 to October 7.

Also for the first time, Valve has noted the most profitable additions: in August, amateurs distinguished themselves Age of empires and, suddenly, Car Mechanic Simulator 2021… And, of course, it is worth noting that among the developers of the August games there were many who released their game on Steam for the first time – there were 13 teams of them at once!

The best new items

the list is sorted in random order

MIR4 Sprocket Naraka: Bladepoint Lawn Mowing Simulator Twelve minutes Patron Mortal shell King’s bounty ii Carrier Command 2 Bless unleashed Psychonauts 2 Death trash Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 GRIME Madden NFL 22 Aliens: Fireteam Elite Humankind Tetris Effect: Connected Road 96.

The best free new items

the list is sorted by the total number of players

Bless unleashed Super animal royale MIR4 Nine to Five BEACHED.

Best additional content

the list is sorted in random order

Age of Empires III: DE – The African Royals Brawlhalla – Battle Pass Season 4 Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 – Nissan DLC Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – Dawn of the Dukes Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 – Electric Car DLC.