Bladepoint, Psychonauts 2, Humankind – Gambling addiction

Valve told what August releases achieved in Steam most successful – the company published the top games with the highest revenue in two weeks, as well as the most popular free news (by the number of unique players after release) and add-ons (by revenue).
About half of the games from the most successful August releases took part in the last festival “Games to be“, Where players can evaluate demos of upcoming projects – and here it should be reminded that the new event will be held from October 1 to October 7.

Also for the first time, Valve has noted the most profitable additions: in August, amateurs distinguished themselves Age of empires and, suddenly, Car Mechanic Simulator 2021… And, of course, it is worth noting that among the developers of the August games there were many who released their game on Steam for the first time – there were 13 teams of them at once!

The best new items

the list is sorted in random order

  1. MIR4
  2. Sprocket
  3. Naraka: Bladepoint
  4. Lawn Mowing Simulator
  5. Twelve minutes
  6. Patron
  7. Mortal shell
  8. King’s bounty ii
  9. Carrier Command 2
  10. Bless unleashed
  11. Psychonauts 2
  12. Death trash
  13. Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
  14. GRIME
  15. Madden NFL 22
  16. Aliens: Fireteam Elite
  17. Humankind
  18. Tetris Effect: Connected
  19. Road 96.

The best free new items

the list is sorted by the total number of players

  1. Bless unleashed
  2. Super animal royale
  3. MIR4
  4. Nine to Five
  5. BEACHED.

Best additional content

the list is sorted in random order

  1. Age of Empires III: DE – The African Royals
  2. Brawlhalla – Battle Pass Season 4
  3. Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 – Nissan DLC
  4. Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – Dawn of the Dukes
  5. Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 – Electric Car DLC.

