Cardano Rises 10% By Investing.com

Cryptocurrency Cardano has grown by 10%



Investing.com – The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 2.3572 at 01:08 (10:08 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.09% on the day. This was the sharpest daily rise in cryptocurrency since September 22nd.

This rise pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 74.8939B, 3.93% of the market cap of all cryptocurrencies. Earlier, at its peak, Cardano’s capitalization was $ 94.8001B.

In the past 24 hours, Cardano has traded in a range of $ 2.2395 to $ 2.3799.

Over the past 7 days, Cardano has seen a drop in volume, as it shed 2.56%. The volume of Cardano in the last 24 hours was $ 6.5499B or 5.18% of the total volume of cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 1.9132 to $ 2.3959 in the past 7 days.

Currently, Cardano’s price is still below 23.94% of its $ 3.10 peak, which was reached on September 2.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 42,834.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.15% on the day.

trading at $ 2,957.82 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.39%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was previously $ 804.0325B or 42.16% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies, while Ethereum’s market cap was $ 345.9447B or 18.14% of the total cryptocurrency market.