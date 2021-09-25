Championship of England. Liverpool at Brentford, Man City beat Chelsea, Manchester United lost to Aston Villa – Football

In the 6th round of the Premier League, Manchester City defeated Chelsea (1-0). In addition, Manchester United lost to Aston Villa (0: 1), Liverpool play against Brentford.

The North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham will take place on Sunday.

The round will end on Monday with the match “Crystal Palace” – “Brighton”.

Championship of England

5th round

the date of the September 25, 14.30, Stamford Bridge Goal: 0: 1 –

53 Gabriel Jesus. Chelsea – Mendy, James (Thiago Silva, 29), Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso, Kovacic, Jorginho (Loftus-Chick, 76), Kante (Havertz, 60), Lukaku, Werner. Manchester city – Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Ruben Dias, João Canselo, de Bruyne (Marez, 81), Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Grilish (Sterling, 87), Foden (Fernandinho, 87), Gabriel Jesus. Warnings: Laporte (65), Alonso (77), Christensen (78), Rudiger (84), Ruben Dias (90).

the date of the September 25, 14.30, Old Trafford Goal: 0: 1 –

88 Households. Manchester United – De Gea, One-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire (Lindelof, 67), Shaw (Diogo Dalot, 34), Pogba, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, McTominy (Cavani, 82), Ronaldo, Greenwood. Aston Villa – Martinez, Hoz, Mings, Konsa, Targett, Cash, McGinn, Douglas Louis, Ramsey (Archer, 86), Ings (Buendia, 78), Watkins. Warnings: Shaw (29), McGinn (66), Fred (77), Cash (90).

the date of the September 25, 17.00, Vicarage Road Goals: 0: 1 –

23 Longstaff,



1: 1 –

72 Sarr. Watford – Foster, Femenia (Ngakia, 67), Cathcart, Trost-Ekong, Rose, Sissoko, Cleverly (Tufan, 46), Kutska (Joao Pedro, 64), King, Dennis (Etebo, 75), Sarr. Newcastle – Darlow, Manquillo, Clark, Fernandez, Almiron (Murphy, 79), Ritchie, Hayden, Longstaff, Willock (Gail, 83), Saint-Maximin, Joelinton. Warnings: Dennis (17), Manquillo (18), Ritchie (30), Trost-Ekong (40), Rose (56), Cathcart (69), Darlow (90).

the date of the September 25, 17.00, “Goodison Park” Goals: 1: 0 –

29, penalty Townsend,



2: 0 –

77 Dukure. Everton – Pickford, Godfrey, Keane, Mina, Ding, Townsend (Gordon, 76), Iwobi (Dobbin, 89), Allan, Dukure, Gray (Davis, 83), Rondon. Norwich – Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Kabak (Rashitsa, 69), Williams (Yannulis, 86), McLean, Le-Melou, Norman (Tsolis, 69), Pukki, Sargent. Warnings: Kabak (54), Dinh (56), Le-Melou (80), Williams (84), Gordon (90).

the date of the September 25, 17.00, “Elland Road” Goals: 1: 0 –

19 Rafinha,



1: 1 –

67, Firpo’s own goal,



1: 2 –

90 Antonio. Leeds – Melier, Cooper, Cresswell, Firpo, Dallas, Klich, Phillips, Shackleton (Summerville, 90), Rafinha (Roberts, 69), Rodrigo, James (Harrison, 46). West Ham – Fabianski, Zoufal, Ogbonna, Zuma, Cresswell, Souchek, Rice, Fornals (Vlašić, 78), Antonio (Yarmolenko, 90), Benrahma, Bowen (Dawson, 90). Warnings: Rafinha (20), Fornals (28), Antonio (55), Mellier (70), Roberts (81).

the date of the September 25, 17.00, King Power Goals: 0: 1 –

12, Vardy’s own goal,



1: 1 –

37 Vardy,



1: 2 –

40 Root,



2: 2 –

85 Vardy. Leicester – Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira (Castagne, 46), Westergaard, Seyuncu, Bertrand, Ndidi, Tielemans, Sumare (Iheanacho, 62), Barnes, Vardi, Luckman (Maddison, 78). Burnley – Pope, Lawton, Mee, Tarkovsky, Taylor, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeill (Lennon, 87), Wood, Otter (Barnes, 75), Cornet (Gudmundsson, 45). Warnings: Westergaard (5), Cornet (45), Westwood (60), Gudmundsson (68), Barnes (77), Tarkovsky (90).

the date of the September 25, 19.30, Brentford Community Goals: 1: 0 –

27 Pinnock,



1: 1 –

31 Diogo Jota. Brentford – Raya, Jansson, Iyer, Pinnock (Jorgensen, 43), Henry, Kanos, Nergor, Janelt, Onyeka, Toney, Mbemo. Liverpool – Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dyck, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Manet, Diogo Jota. A warning: Onieca (44).

NOTE: start time of matches is Moscow.

Premier League table

Premier League statistics

