Manchester City coach Josep Guardiola remembered his last meeting with Londoners in the Champions League final before the Premier League game against Chelsea.

“We managed to have a great final. We lost, but it was a great match.

Our players lacked then accuracy in passing in the final third. We didn’t have time to pick up the ball. And they did a brilliant transition from defense to attack. The Londoners were physically well prepared.

I thought we were good. Chelsea beat us in the final thanks to counterattacks, “Guardiola’s official website quotes Citizens as saying.

Previously, Thomas Tuchel shared his opinion on his rivalry with Josep Guardiola.