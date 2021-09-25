Coach and GQ China to Release Six NFTs on Ethereum | Blockchain24

Coach and content team GQ China are working with Singapore-based startup ZKBox to release a limited edition NFT.

This is Coach’s first attempt to enter the NFT space, following in the footsteps of other luxury brands and celebrities. The brand has worked with GQLab, GQ China’s content development team, to create a “unique interactive NFT experience,” it said in a statement. To win one of the six NFTs, fans can mix and match designs and submit their ideas via the Chinese Twitter-like Weibo platform.

ZKBox uses zero knowledge storage (ZK), a technology that promises to scale Ethereum at level 2 while maintaining decentralization and level 1 security. According to Huobi Research, rollups have been around for about two years, but are still in the early stages and only are now gaining momentum. According to ZKBox’s Hailan Jia, the largest ZK-rollup protocols have yet to find NFT use cases for the technology.

zkSync Matter Labs announced NFT support in July, while Loopring only released NFT support in August, saying it was looking for use cases. ImmutableX, another ZK-rollup-based NFT protocol, raised $ 60 million earlier in September and is focused on gaming. Accounting firm Ernst & Young released its own ZK rollup protocol in July.

Convolutions, including another type called “Optimistic”, will become the “cornerstone” of Ethereum scaling, Vitaly Buterin wrote in January.