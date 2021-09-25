Crystal Dynamics “leased” to Microsoft: Studio is now working on a Perfect Dark reboot

Publisher Square enix entered into an agreement with the company Microsoftwithin which the studio Crystal dynamics (Tomb Raider, Marvel’s Avengers) was “leased”. This was reported by the press service of the platform holder.

Crystal Dynamics employees are now helping the studio, according to a statement The Initiative, which is engaged in the reboot of the franchise Perfect dark… It also revealed that the development of a first-person spy thriller is still in its early stages.

“The teams couldn’t pass up the chance to work together. We’re still in the early stages of development, but incredibly excited to use this unique opportunity to bring our vision of Perfect Dark to life!” – indicated in the message.

This experience of “renting” studios is far from the first in the history of Microsoft, which constantly attracts third-party teams to work on its exclusives. In particular, the publishing house SEGA “leased” one of the studio’s internal teams Creative assembly, which released a strategy commissioned by the platform holder Halo Wars 2… A studio Relic Entertainment responsible for multiplayer strategy Age of empires iv…

As for Crystal Dynamics, then Rise of the Tomb Raider originally released as a temporary console exclusive for the Xbox One. In addition, a port of the game for the Xbox 360 was developed by order of Microsoft.

Note that the west wing of Square Enix is ​​going through hard times right now. Ambitious and high budget Marvel’s avengers – previous project Crystal Dynamics – failed miserably. Further efforts by the publisher to save the game-service did not help bring the audience back. Let’s add that the studio Eidos montreal is currently completing work on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy…

A release date for Perfect Dark has yet to be revealed.

Update. Crystal Dynamics representatives statedthat the agreement between Square Enix and Microsoft will not affect the rest of the studio’s projects. It’s about developing the Tomb Raider franchise and supporting Marvel’s Avengers.

READ ALSO: James Gunn’s Far Away: Our First Impressions of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy