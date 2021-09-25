Daniel Riccardo the Conditions on the track were critical

Team McLaren is gradually turning into a formidable force, with which rivals will have to reckon: the victory of Daniel Riccardo in Monza was followed by the pole, won by Lando Norris in Sochi. The Australian, after yesterday’s difficulties, also performed with dignity, showing the 5th time.

Lando Norris (1st): “The sensations are incredible, I dreamed about it literally from childhood, and now it finally happened – I won the qualification. I think this season I have already been close to pole position several times, but for various reasons I missed it. Sometimes I made mistakes myself, sometimes with the team, but today we managed to put everything together.

Of course, I am satisfied, I like to fly in such conditions, because you have to take risks – overcoming corner after corner, you do not know what awaits you, and only hope for the best. It creates an amazing mood, and I’m glad the risk paid off today.

This pole is an excellent result both for me and for the whole team. It is not known how many years we have not won qualifications, although it is precisely on this track that I do not want to start from pole, because here a very long straight line leads to the second turn. Of course, I’m not ready to give up my pole to anyone, but the situation is not ideal, and tonight it will be necessary to analyze how events may develop after the start. Starting from pole here is not a guarantee that you will be the first to enter the first corner.

The start and the first lap will not be easy, but we are still in a favorable position, so in the race we will try to show a good result and earn a lot of points. “

Daniel Riccardo (5th): “It is clear that yesterday was not the best way, but that was yesterday, and it is clear that today I was ready to attack. Many said that due to the weather it would not be possible to hold the qualification on Saturday, but psychologically I tuned in to it, and we performed well.

I think, although I did not show as high a result as Lando – by the way, congratulations to him on pole! – after all, I drove a very good lap, and as a result, one of the McLaren cars starts from the first position, and the second – the fifth. In general, the team performed very confidently.

But the conditions on the track were critical, it was easy to make a mistake – but the qualification was fun! So I am satisfied. Work in training yesterday was interrupted by something all the time, so it was difficult to get into the right rhythm, but today the conditions on the track were unique in their own way, so whether any difficulties await me tomorrow, I don’t know yet.

But the interesting thing is that the starting field is quite mixed, so an exciting race awaits the fans. I admit that most teams tune their cars taking into account the rain, but if tomorrow is still dry, these settings are unlikely to be optimal. Perhaps this will also affect the balance of power. So the race in Sochi promises to be interesting! “