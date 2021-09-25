Daniil Kvyat – about the future in Formula 1 and other series, working with Alpin and the Russian Grand Prix at home

Little hopes for a return Daniila Kvyat to the role of a combat pilot in the 2022 season of Formula 1 did not come true: in the struggle for a place in Williams, he was overtaken by his former partner Alex Albon… There is no Russian among the applicants for a vacancy at Alfa Romeo, and as for his current place of work at Alpin Estebana Ocona long-term contract, Fernando Alonso He is not going to retire, but young pupils in the person of Piastri and the company are already propping up from below. In general, the prospects are not very good. Nevertheless, the Russian exuded optimism in the Sochi Autodrom paddock.

– Daniel, how are you?

– I have a lot of free time, so I had the opportunity to do my daily activities. I continue to train, keep fit, go in for karting. I also do boxing a lot, which I love very much.

There is also work with Alpin. Sometimes these are tests – for example, as recently the tire tests at the Magny-Cours. Sometimes I also work on the simulator, but this is more difficult due to the restrictions on border crossing caused by the coronavirus.

I like the team: there is a very good atmosphere here, very professional. The racing team – that is, the people who come to the races – are very strong. Let’s see how the next year will turn out for them. If you can find even a little more downforce, horsepower, and so on, you can get a very good result.

– You mentioned tire tests. How much will 18-inch tires behave differently, how much will it affect racing?

– I would not say that the difference is like day and night. Yes, some details will change, you will need to choose a different vehicle clearance and so on. The stiffness of the suspension will change to cope with this kind of rubber. But these are still details – more evolution than revolution. Just adapting the car – that’s all.

– We saw how you recently played tennis with Hulkenberg. Who won and how is Niko doing?

– I played a little better that time and won! We have fun, we like to play together without any pressure, for fun. Niko is doing well.

– Well, maybe you discussed who has what plans for the future.

– We discuss a lot, but not all for the interview!

– Do you understand something about next year?

– So far there is no clarity or clear project. While we are just going with the flow, we are considering a lot of options. It’s good to know that there are many options. It is important to choose what I like, what I will be sure about that I can immediately show the result. I choose those projects where there is a prospect of winning in the near future.

It’s also important to look at what the teams themselves need. There are different financial considerations, many different details to consider.

– In general, are you getting ready to play somewhere in the next year, and not to be a reservist?

– Most likely it will. I plan to race.





Collapse of hopes. Two Russians will never make it to Formula 1 in 2022

– There are also options within the Renault program? Formula-E, WEC …

– We have a very good relationship with Alpin, they gave me a job, which is very important at such times. Of course, they have other projects outside of Formula 1, we are talking on this topic, so let’s see what will be the most attractive.

I am open to everything. I am also very interested in America. I have never played there, but it would be very interesting – both Indy and NASCAR. Let’s see what happens on the platter.

– There are more and more former F1 pilots in IndyCar who are striving for high pilots. Are the local pilots so weak or the ex-Formula 1 pilots – even from the middle teams and outsiders – that strong?

– Why are you surprised? No wonder the Formula 1 pilots are the best in the world. Just because a driver finishes 17th or 18th in F1 doesn’t mean he’s a bad driver. We have so many factors … IndyCar is in many ways similar to Formula 1 in terms of aerobatics and not only, so you have to adapt less, there is a chance to immediately get into a good rhythm. Here is NASCAR – a slightly different option in terms of aerobatics, but I’m sure that you can be competitive there too.



Related news Alpin commented on the possibility of further cooperation with Kvyat

– Now the WEC and the American IMSA are jointly developing classes of sports prototypes – are you considering them for yourself?

– As I said, there are many interesting options. Now many championships are changing, there is a restructuring, so it is important to be in the right place when choosing a series in order to move to the most competitive championship with the ability to achieve high results. We will make decisions together with the manager.

I am always hungry for the result, I have no problems with motivation. I’m sure I would make a huge contribution to any new project.

– Is there a deadline for the decision for the next season?

– Sometimes it happens that for several weeks or even months there is no news, and then so many things happen in one or two days that everything is determined. And you never know when such a day might come. It is important to always be in touch, to be on the alert and to be open to any options.





Has Ferrari already given up on the young Russian? Schwartzman is sure: F-1 is still real

– How realistic were your chances of being in Williams or Alfa Romeo in 2022?

– We had, so to speak, contacts, but this did not develop into anything concrete. Everyone’s priorities changed slightly over time.

– In F-1, it is important for everyone to have connections with concerns or with major sponsors, right?

– It’s no secret that it has always been important in Formula 1, and now it may have become even more important. Some teams are undergoing a major restructuring, and politics has always been a part of the game, as are the sponsors and their money. I have always achieved only one and can be happy with what I have achieved without a lot of financial support.

There are always options. Formula 1 should not be forgotten either. I think that my speed will not go anywhere in the next five years. If you approach this option correctly, let’s say, from a different path … I have not yet closed this page for myself.

– Do you believe in a comeback after two years or even more?

– You need to hope for yourself and that something will change. I am sure that if you find a good alternative road, you can still return. We need brave people around me who are ready to go on an adventure and who want to win, like me.





There is only one vacancy left in Formula 1 for 2022! Who will occupy her?

– In “Red Bull” now the second numbers have constant problems. Do you think you would be able to perform stronger than Albon with Perez? Or is there always something wrong with the second Red Bull?

– I do not remember that personally I was much inferior. You will remember that in 2015 I scored more points. So you have my reference point, and judge by it. I will not evaluate my colleagues and say that I could do this or that. But you already have proof.

– Nikita Mazepin said before the start of the racing weekend that he would very much like to talk to you, because you are the only Russian who achieved a high result at the VTB Russian Grand Prix. What advice would you give him given how difficult this season is?

– It’s not so easy to judge, because I am not inside his team. In general, we know each other personally, we can always talk. Of course, I wish him success, I wish to improve the situation so that in the end everything would be good for Nikita. Home Grand Prix is ​​always a very interesting event, even if it is cold and raining this time!

– Is the home stage more pressure or additional motivation?

– I always liked to perform here, to show what you have achieved in Formula 1. Of course, here I feel more attention than on other tracks – and it’s nice. Especially last year, when the stands were empty all season, but here they are full. It was really cool. I remember that before the race I was directly energized and at the same time did not feel any additional pressure.