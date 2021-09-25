Datsik knocked out Briton Randine and challenged Emelianenko Jr. – RT in Russian

The infamous MMA fighter Vyacheslav Datsik knocked out Briton Randy Randyne in the first round in a duel according to the rules of fist fights. The fight took place in Moscow as part of the Top Dog promotion. After the victory, the Russian confirmed his intention to fight Alexander Emelianenko. According to him, the battle should take place in late 2021 or early 2022.

The infamous Russian mixed-style fighter Vyacheslav Datsik won a landslide victory over Briton Randy Randyne in a fight with his bare fists, which organized the Top Dog promotion. The fight took place in Moscow and became the main event of the evening at the Wings of the Soviets arena in the capital. The 41-year-old athlete immediately seized the initiative and knocked out an opponent in the first round.

To put an end to the battle, it took him less than a minute. First, the Russian knocked down the Briton. The referee decided to continue the fight, but then Datsik delivered a powerful blow to the jaw. The fight was interrupted again, and then Randyne’s seconds threw a towel into the circle.

During the press conference, Red Tarzan said that after the August fight with Daniyal Elbaev, he rested in Turkey for two weeks and did not even spar.

“I went to the rocking chair, took cans, but my breathing and speed dropped – I just hammered my muscles. Two weeks before the fight, in Nizhny Novgorod, I spread my arms so that speed appeared, and also restored my breathing and did various exercises on rubber. Every day we ran in the Shchelkovsky park for 3-6 km “, – quotes the athlete” Sport-Express “.

According to Datsik, he still did not understand why they scared him with Randy in preparation and warned him about which dangerous opponent he would have to fight.

“They say he knocked everyone out in England, don’t let them pass, you don’t need to catch the punches – and this is my favorite topic. He’s supposedly a super knockout there. They scared, scared me – hesitated, in short. And in the end, his fists are made of crumb. Here we have such crumbs that you can kill. And this one is so soft, ”the Russian fighter said.

In addition, Datsik once again challenged his compatriot Alexander Emelianenko, with whom he had a long-standing conflict that began in 2009-2010. Then Vyacheslav fled from a psychiatric clinic, and Emelianenko promised him to “show pain” when he met. Since then, Datsik has repeatedly expressed his readiness to fight Alexander according to any rules.

“The question is in Sasha: is he ready or not. He already had to go through a medical examination and sign a contract. (Vladimir Khryunov. – RT) came to the federation, but Sasha, as always, did not pass the medical examination, he did not sign the contract. We just talked, discussed, his manager agreed. But while Sasha is gaining shape, preparing, and when he is ready, he will come out against me. Azamat (Bostanov, manager of Emelianenko Jr.- RT) thinks that he is not in that condition to let Sasha go against me. Maybe this year or at the beginning of the next fight will take place, ”Datsik added.

According to Red Tarzan, Emelianenko “runs” from him, conducting “light fights”. At the same time, the scandalous athlete is sure that their meeting will turn out to be interesting for the audience.

“Let him get in shape, because it’s hard to get out of drinking, although he recovers quickly … I think that in his current form, our fight would have ended in one round,” Datsik emphasized, specifying that it does not matter for him what format it will take fight. – In general, it doesn’t matter, even if according to Burmese rules – only with Sasha it is possible. Bandages, glue, sea pebbles – and forward, a circle of burning stakes, as in antiquity. A good settlement of our dispute, conflict … We must beat the enemies, and Sasha is the enemy. We have a personal showdown. “

Nevertheless, Red-haired Tarzan praised the potential opponent for trying to overcome alcohol addiction, and also said that 13 years in prison became for him a certain moral hardening. Vyacheslav assured that he was ready to enter the next fight at any moment and was able to fight any opponent.

This year, Datsik held his fourth fight. In February, the athlete in a fight according to the rules of boxing knocked out Cameroonian Tyson Dijon. In June, a revenge took place between them; at a show in Moscow, he defeated the African by a judicial decision. In August, Red Tarzan met with Daniyal Elbaev as part of the show “Fight Club REN TV” and again prevailed by the referee’s decision.

In turn, Emelianenko Jr. won the fight with blogger Artyom Tarasov in September. Prior to that, the last time the 40-year-old fighter fought in July 2020, when he lost by knockout to Magomed Ismailov at the ACA 107 tournament.