Dead company sues Apple and Google

Patent owners of Jawbone, a startup that made wearable devices but went bankrupt in 2017, is suing Apple against Google in federal court in Waco, Texas. Apple and Google are accused of infringing eight patents previously owned by Jawbone.

They all relate to noise cancellation technologies developed for the Advanced Research Projects Agency of the US Department of Defense. Apple’s claim affects “all versions and modifications of Apple iPhone, iPad, AirPods Pro and HomePod products.” The lawsuit against Google concerns all “versions and variants of smartphones, tablets, headphones and other devices on Android.”

The plaintiff – Jawbone Innovations LLC – requires companies to stop selling a number of devices. We are talking about those that use these patents. According to them, Apple and Google want to oblige to pay royalties. Jawbone was considered a pioneer in wearable technology.

A lawsuit between Jawbone and Fitbit led the first company to bankruptcy. Jawbone liquidated its assets, and Fitbit was bought by Google for $ 2.1 billion in early 2021. The lawsuit alleges that Google and Apple had the opportunity to buy the assets of the bankrupt Jawbone, but they refused to do so. Apple did not comment on the situation, but Google said it would “vigorously defend itself.”