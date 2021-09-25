“Defeat!” Valuev commented on Usyk’s victory over Joshua

Former heavyweight boxing world champion, and now a deputy of the Russian State Duma Nikolay Valuev commented on the victory of the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usik in the battle with the Briton Anthony Joshua… The Ukrainian won the WBA Super, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles. The fight lasted all 12 rounds, as a result of which the judges gave the victory to the Ukrainian boxer – 116-112, 117-114, 115-113.

“The tendril is great! For many, he did the seemingly impossible! But you see how it happens in life: even the impossible becomes possible. I will not hide: even I made a mistake in the forecast for the fight. Sasha really surprised: with his actions, he simply forged all of Joshua’s weapons. They say that boxing is not only a sport of the strong, but also of the smart … Usyk’s tactical plan left the Englishman without weapons. Defeat! It’s just a rout, ”Valuev said in an interview with the correspondent of“ Championship ”Salavat Murtazin.

34-year-old Alexander Usik has been competing in professional boxing since 2013. On account of Alexander 19 victories (including 13 by knockout) in 19 fights. Joshua, 31, won 24 fights (22 by knockout) and suffered his second career defeat.